Wednesday at 7 a.m. marked the start of the national Early Signing Day Period, a three-day window during which high school recruits can formally commit to a college.

So far, the Buckeyes have signed 16 four-star and eight three-star recruits, with two commits waiting to be signed, including lone five-star recruit Chris Henry Jr.

Here is a real-time tracker of every official signee for the Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 recruiting class.

Darryus McKinley, three-star DL

Hometown: Lafayette, LA

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds

National class ranking: 601-ranked player nationally, 72-ranked DL

McKinley flipped his commitment from Louisiana State University to Ohio State in November.

Luke Fahey, three-star, QB

Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 185 pounds

National class ranking: 630-ranked player nationally, 37-ranked QB

Fahey committed to Ohio State in July. He chose the Buckeyes over Indiana, Stanford, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, among others.

Khary Wilder, four-star, DL

Hometown: Gardena, CA

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

National class ranking: 42-ranked player nationally, second-ranked DL

Wilder committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over UCLA, Alabama, Arizona and Appalachian State, among others.

Maxwell Riley, four-star OT

Hometown: Avon, Lake, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

National class ranking: 168th-ranked player nationally, 8th-ranked IOL

Riley committed to Ohio State in March, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Boston College, Clemson and Duke, among others.

Kaden Gebhardt, three-star S

Hometown: Olentangy, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

National class ranking: 546th-ranked player nationally, 25th-ranked S

Gebhardt committed to Clemson University in March, but flipped his commitment to the Buckeyes Wednesday.

Jamir Perez, three-star DL

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 360 pounds

National class ranking: 769th-ranked player nationally, 86th-ranked DL

Perez committed to Ohio State in July, choosing the Buckeyes over Florida, Akron, Alabama and Appalachian State, among others.

Emmanuel Ruffin, four-star DL

Hometown: Bessemer, AL

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

National class ranking: 146th-ranked player nationally, 20th-ranked DL

Ruffin committed to Ohio State in November five days after decommitting from Colorado University.

Jaeden Ricketts, four-star WR

Hometown: Pataskala, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 187 pounds

National class ranking: 424-ranked player nationally, 62-ranked WR

Ricketts committed to Ohio State in November of 2024, choosing the Buckeyes over West Virginia, Akron, Ball State and Bowling Green, among others.

Tucker Smith, three-star OT

Hometown: Glendale, AZ

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

National class ranking: 573-ranked player nationally, 45-ranked IOL

Smith committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas and Iowa State, among others.

Brock Boyd, three-star WR

Hometown: Southlake, TX

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

National class ranking: 601-ranked player nationally, 84-ranked WR

Boyd flipped his commitment from Texas Christian University to Ohio State in April.

Landry Brede, three-star OT

Hometown: Mentor, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

National class ranking: 859-ranked player nationally, 77-ranked OT

Brede flipped his commitment from North Carolina State University to Ohio State in October.

Damari Simeon, four-star DT

Hometown: Richland, NJ

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds

National class ranking: 194-ranked player nationally, 22-ranked DL

Simeon committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over Michigan, Texas, Penn State and Auburn, among others.

CJ Sanna, four-star LB

Hometown: Lewis Center, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

National class ranking: 252-ranked player nationally, 15-ranked LB

Sanna committed to Ohio State in April. He chose the Buckeyes over Indiana, Bowling Green, Duke, and Cincinnati, among others.

Nick Lautar, three-star TE

Hometown: Lebanon, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

National class ranking: 542-ranked player nationally, 29-ranked TE

Lautar flipped his commitment from Louisville to Ohio State in November.

Blaine Bradford, four-star S

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 207 pounds

National class ranking: 71-ranked player nationally, seventh-ranked S

Bradford committed to Ohio State in March. He chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, and Auburn, among others.

Sam Greer, four-star OT

Hometown: Akron, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds

National class ranking: 51-ranked player nationally, sixth-ranked OT

Greer committed to Ohio State in March, choosing the Buckeyes over Auburn, Boston College, Central Michigan and Duke, among others.

Dre Quinn, four-star DE

Hometown: Buford, GA

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 228 pounds

National class ranking: 365-ranked player nationally, 36-ranked DE

Quinn committed to the Buckeyes in November, choosing the Buckeyes over Texas, Georgia, Clemson, and Georgia Tech. Quinn was originally committed to Clemson, but decommitted in September.

Cincere Johnson, four-star LB

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 222 pounds

National class ranking: 50th-ranked player nationally, third-ranked LB

Johnson committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over schools like Alabama, Penn State, Bowling Green and Akron, among others.

Mason Wilhelm, three-star IOL

Hometown: Lakewood, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

National class ranking: 1003-ranked player nationally, 81-ranked IOL

Wilhelm flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Ohio State in November.

Simeon Caldwell, four-star S

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

National class ranking: 186-ranked player nationally, ten-ranked LB

Caldwell committed to Ohio State in April. He chose the Buckeyes over Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas State, and Colorado, among others.

Favour Akih, four-star RB

Hometown: Delaware, OH

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

National class ranking: 244-ranked player nationally, 17-ranked RB

Akih committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over the University of Southern California, Indiana, Iowa, Bowling Green, and Cincinnati, among others.

Jordan Thomas, four-star CB

Hometown: Oradell, NJ

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

National class ranking: 123-ranked player nationally, 15-ranked CB

Thomas committed to Ohio State in May, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Boston College and Akron, among others.

Jay Timmons, four-star CB

Hometown: Gibsonia, NJ

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

National class ranking: 64-ranked player nationally, seventh-ranked CB

Timmons flipped his commitment from Florida State University to Ohio State in November.

Khmari Bing, four-star S

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

National class ranking: 395-ranked player nationally, 35-ranked S

Bing flipped his commitment from Maryland to Ohio State in October.

Braxton Rembert, four-star LB

Hometown: Hoschton, GA

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds

National class ranking: 358-ranked player nationally, 22-ranked LB

Rembert flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to Ohio State in November.