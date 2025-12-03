Wednesday at 7 a.m. marked the start of the national Early Signing Day Period, a three-day window during which high school recruits can formally commit to a college.
So far, the Buckeyes have signed 16 four-star and eight three-star recruits, with two commits waiting to be signed, including lone five-star recruit Chris Henry Jr.
Here is a real-time tracker of every official signee for the Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 recruiting class.
Darryus McKinley, three-star DL
Hometown: Lafayette, LA
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
National class ranking: 601-ranked player nationally, 72-ranked DL
McKinley flipped his commitment from Louisiana State University to Ohio State in November.
Luke Fahey, three-star, QB
Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA
Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 185 pounds
National class ranking: 630-ranked player nationally, 37-ranked QB
Fahey committed to Ohio State in July. He chose the Buckeyes over Indiana, Stanford, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, among others.
Khary Wilder, four-star, DL
Hometown: Gardena, CA
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
National class ranking: 42-ranked player nationally, second-ranked DL
Wilder committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over UCLA, Alabama, Arizona and Appalachian State, among others.
Maxwell Riley, four-star OT
Hometown: Avon, Lake, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
National class ranking: 168th-ranked player nationally, 8th-ranked IOL
Riley committed to Ohio State in March, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Boston College, Clemson and Duke, among others.
Kaden Gebhardt, three-star S
Hometown: Olentangy, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
National class ranking: 546th-ranked player nationally, 25th-ranked S
Gebhardt committed to Clemson University in March, but flipped his commitment to the Buckeyes Wednesday.
Jamir Perez, three-star DL
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 360 pounds
National class ranking: 769th-ranked player nationally, 86th-ranked DL
Perez committed to Ohio State in July, choosing the Buckeyes over Florida, Akron, Alabama and Appalachian State, among others.
Emmanuel Ruffin, four-star DL
Hometown: Bessemer, AL
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
National class ranking: 146th-ranked player nationally, 20th-ranked DL
Ruffin committed to Ohio State in November five days after decommitting from Colorado University.
Jaeden Ricketts, four-star WR
Hometown: Pataskala, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot, 187 pounds
National class ranking: 424-ranked player nationally, 62-ranked WR
Ricketts committed to Ohio State in November of 2024, choosing the Buckeyes over West Virginia, Akron, Ball State and Bowling Green, among others.
Tucker Smith, three-star OT
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
National class ranking: 573-ranked player nationally, 45-ranked IOL
Smith committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas and Iowa State, among others.
Brock Boyd, three-star WR
Hometown: Southlake, TX
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
National class ranking: 601-ranked player nationally, 84-ranked WR
Boyd flipped his commitment from Texas Christian University to Ohio State in April.
Landry Brede, three-star OT
Hometown: Mentor, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
National class ranking: 859-ranked player nationally, 77-ranked OT
Brede flipped his commitment from North Carolina State University to Ohio State in October.
Damari Simeon, four-star DT
Hometown: Richland, NJ
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds
National class ranking: 194-ranked player nationally, 22-ranked DL
Simeon committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over Michigan, Texas, Penn State and Auburn, among others.
CJ Sanna, four-star LB
Hometown: Lewis Center, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
National class ranking: 252-ranked player nationally, 15-ranked LB
Sanna committed to Ohio State in April. He chose the Buckeyes over Indiana, Bowling Green, Duke, and Cincinnati, among others.
Nick Lautar, three-star TE
Hometown: Lebanon, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
National class ranking: 542-ranked player nationally, 29-ranked TE
Lautar flipped his commitment from Louisville to Ohio State in November.
Blaine Bradford, four-star S
Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 207 pounds
National class ranking: 71-ranked player nationally, seventh-ranked S
Bradford committed to Ohio State in March. He chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, and Auburn, among others.
Sam Greer, four-star OT
Hometown: Akron, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds
National class ranking: 51-ranked player nationally, sixth-ranked OT
Greer committed to Ohio State in March, choosing the Buckeyes over Auburn, Boston College, Central Michigan and Duke, among others.
Dre Quinn, four-star DE
Hometown: Buford, GA
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 228 pounds
National class ranking: 365-ranked player nationally, 36-ranked DE
Quinn committed to the Buckeyes in November, choosing the Buckeyes over Texas, Georgia, Clemson, and Georgia Tech. Quinn was originally committed to Clemson, but decommitted in September.
Cincere Johnson, four-star LB
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 222 pounds
National class ranking: 50th-ranked player nationally, third-ranked LB
Johnson committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over schools like Alabama, Penn State, Bowling Green and Akron, among others.
Mason Wilhelm, three-star IOL
Hometown: Lakewood, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
National class ranking: 1003-ranked player nationally, 81-ranked IOL
Wilhelm flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Ohio State in November.
Simeon Caldwell, four-star S
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
National class ranking: 186-ranked player nationally, ten-ranked LB
Caldwell committed to Ohio State in April. He chose the Buckeyes over Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas State, and Colorado, among others.
Favour Akih, four-star RB
Hometown: Delaware, OH
Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds
National class ranking: 244-ranked player nationally, 17-ranked RB
Akih committed to Ohio State in June, choosing the Buckeyes over the University of Southern California, Indiana, Iowa, Bowling Green, and Cincinnati, among others.
Jordan Thomas, four-star CB
Hometown: Oradell, NJ
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
National class ranking: 123-ranked player nationally, 15-ranked CB
Thomas committed to Ohio State in May, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Boston College and Akron, among others.
Jay Timmons, four-star CB
Hometown: Gibsonia, NJ
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
National class ranking: 64-ranked player nationally, seventh-ranked CB
Timmons flipped his commitment from Florida State University to Ohio State in November.
Khmari Bing, four-star S
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds
National class ranking: 395-ranked player nationally, 35-ranked S
Bing flipped his commitment from Maryland to Ohio State in October.
Braxton Rembert, four-star LB
Hometown: Hoschton, GA
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
National class ranking: 358-ranked player nationally, 22-ranked LB
Rembert flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to Ohio State in November.