Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is expected to be hired as the next head coach at the University of South Florida, according to multiple sources.

Hartline, who has been on staff at Ohio State since 2017, is in his first season as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator after being promoted following Chip Kelly’s departure to the Las Vegas Raiders in February 2025.

In his first year calling plays, Hartline has guided Ohio State to a top-15 offense. The Buckeyes rank 13th nationally with 37 points per game and sit 15th in total offense. He has also been credited for being a driving force in Ohio State’s recruiting success at wide receiver, helping develop five first-round NFL Draft picks since joining the staff.

The 39-year-old had been connected to multiple openings, including Kentucky and Penn State, before ultimately landing with the Bulls for his first head coaching opportunity.

Hartline is still expected to remain with the Buckeyes through the postseason, according to On3.