On most birthdays, people celebrate with cake, candles, gifts, balloons and music.

But for Brutus’ 60th, the Ohio State women’s basketball team delivered a different type of gift, a record-setting win.

Led by a combined 46 points from freshman guards Dasha Biriuk and Bryn Martin, the Buckeyes rolled past Niagara 130-32, marking their highest point total and largest margin of victory in program history.

Ohio State opened fast, putting up 30 points in the first quarter. After missing the previous two games due to injury, Biriuk led the Buckeyes with 10 points at halftime, hitting five three-pointers and shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

Following Brutus’ birthday celebration at halftime, the Buckeyes added 40 more points and stretched their lead to an 80-point margin for the remainder of the game.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

The emergence of Ava Watson

Sophomore guard Ava Watson has become a key part of Ohio State’s rotation this season.

Her strongest performance came Nov. 26 against No. 21 West Virginia, when she led the Buckeyes with six points, four assists and four steals after sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge fell into foul trouble.

Against Niagara, Watson provided another spark off the bench, nearly recording a triple-double and finishing with 15 points, 10 assists and seven steals.

Watson said her focus is to bring defensive energy and make an impact when Cambridge is not on the court.

“I am trying to find my energy through my defense, I think that is how I can benefit the team the most,” Watson said.

Bench leaders: Dasha Biriuk and Bryn Martin

One of the biggest questions entering the season was how the Buckeyes would produce offensively when Cambridge and senior guard Chance Gray were on the bench.

Against Niagara, Biriuk and Martin provided the answer.

Both freshmen remained aggressive, consistently shooting from deep, going a combined 8-9 from beyond the arc.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said both players are becoming dependable offensive options, regardless of the opponent.

“Bryn has been really good, and excellent in the Bahamas and had some big baskets, minutes and moments,” McGuff said. “Dasha has shown her offensive ability and the talent that she has in this game as well.”

Momentum entering Big Ten play

Ohio State opens Big Ten play next Sunday against Northwestern.

McGuff said he is confident the team’s upperclassmen will provide leadership and stability as conference play begins.

“Our upperclassmen do a great job setting the game up from the tip, and everyone just followed suit,” McGuff said.