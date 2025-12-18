Ohio State students have the chance to access free tickets to concerts and performances through the Ohio Union Activities Board’s new program — in partnership with several venues across Columbus — called OUABonus.

The new program goes beyond campus and offers students tickets to events not directly hosted by OUAB. Instead, the organization works with other venues to make tickets available to students at no cost through a lottery system, also in partnership with Ohio State’s discount ticket program, D-Tix.

“OUABonus offers students a wide range of experiences throughout the Columbus area,” Camila Gonzalez Espitia, OUAB’s president and a third-year in information systems, said. “By making them free, it allows more accessibility for students to enjoy experiences they may not have otherwise.”

Gonzalez Espitia also said the program was created to stay true to OUAB’s mission of providing free and engaging experiences for students while filling programming gaps that come up when OUAB cannot host certain events on their own.

“Providing free events aligns with OUAB’s mission to provide free events to students that are educational, entertaining and thought-provoking,” Gonzalez Espitia said.

Unlike most OUAB events, the events OUABonus will offer are hosted by Columbus venues entirely, Gonzalez Espitia said. This gives students access to performances and events that are happening across the city.

“We do not partake in any of the actual event planning for these events,” Gonzalez Espitia said. “Instead, we make tickets accessible to students to allow them to enjoy experiences hosted by external venues.”

The tickets are distributed through a raffle system using D-Tix, which Gonzalez Espitia said helps ensure fairness and efficiency. Students must verify their BuckID to claim the tickets, a measure intended to keep bots or non-students from accessing those limited spots.

“Students must present a valid BuckID at the D-Tix office to claim tickets,” Gonzalez Espitia said. “Without a BuckID, tickets will not be distributed.”

OUABonus events will be announced according to OUAB’s pre-set schedule, but will come randomly to students. Gonzalez Espitia said the unpredictability of the announcements reflects the nature of working with outside venues and adds excitement to the event.

“When we were in the planning stage, we hoped that OUABonus would feel like a surprise and a treat to students,” Gonzalez Espitia said. “We hope the ‘Orange post’ becomes something students can look forward to.”

Ilaya Doss, a member of OUAB’s concert committee and a first-year undecided student, said the surprise format sets OUABonus apart from usual OUAB programs.

“Generally, OUAB events are planned on a regular schedule and announced in advance,” Doss said. “Having OUABonus events revealed as a surprise adds an exciting, fast-paced element for students.”

The program’s first major event — a Big Time Rush concert at the Schottenstein Center — instantly drew strong interest from students, according to Gonzalez Espitia and Doss. Gonzalez Espitia said the event was chosen to attract a wide audience.

“As a well-known name, the event appealed to a broad audience and showcased how OUABonus can deliver memorable experiences,” Gonzalez Espitia said.

Doss said the feedback from a previous Big Time Rush concert hosted by OUAB helped to make the decision to provide tickets to their concert.

“Since OUABonus strives to provide students with special and exciting events, we believe the Big Time Rush concert aligns perfectly with the goals and expectations of the program,” Doss said.

OUAB will not provide transportation since they are off-campus events, but students are encouraged to use COTA, which is free with a BuckID, Gonzalez Espitia said. She said limits on ticket purchasing may vary depending on demand and most tickets must be picked up through D-Tix.

Looking towards the future, Gonzalez Espitia said the long-term goals of OUABonus include strengthening their relationships with Columbus venues and their audience.

“Our long-term goals include better understanding what students find appealing and filling programming gaps that may arise year to year,” Gonzalez Espitia said. “Overall, we hope to bring some great experiences that the campus can think back on.”

Doss said the feedback from students will also play a key role in the future of the program.

“With over 60,000 students at Ohio State, it is essential that we are intentional with each event we provide,” Doss said. “Although that may be our greatest challenge, we will take the necessary steps to ensure students feel represented.”

Students will be able to submit feedback and suggest events through the OUAB website or D-Tix, Gonzalez Espitia said, and are encouraged to monitor OUAB’s social media platforms for upcoming events.

“Keep an eye out,” Gonzalez Espitia said. “You never know what might pop up next.”