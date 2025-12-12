A proposal to create a panel that would share information and issues from Ohio State’s regional campuses was sent back to the Undergraduate Student Government’s oversight committee Wednesday after senators questioned if it was necessary.

That decision highlighted the final meeting of the semester, in which the USG also thanked a senator who is stepping down to study abroad and approved three new committee appointments.

The regional campus proposal was sponsored by Sen. Malachi Hardison, a second-year in the exploration program, whose goal was to bring the perspective of branch campus students into USG decisions.

The resolution would create a pilot program for Hardison and his co-sponsor, Sen. Christopher Cade, a third-year in public policy analysis and political science, who would meet with students at the Newark regional campus and see how USG can help address their concerns.

“The point is to have a main focus on regional campus issues. There are a plethora of issues that regional campus students face on a day to day basis,” Hardison said. “I want to make sure we have a team of undergraduate students who are focused on handling those issues head on.

Other senators questioned why a regional campus committee was needed citing a lack of information to prove it was desired by the student body.

“There has been no substantive data that has been presented to me or the rest of the assembly, with the exception of a survey from two years ago, that discusses general engagement without even discussing USG specifically,” said Sen. Caden Conde, a second-year in computer and information science.

Hardison said the resolution needs to pass to collect the data that the assembly wanted.

The resolution was then sent back to the oversight committee in a 16-1 vote with Hardison dissenting, and one member abstaining.

Speaker Terrell McCann, a third-year in business administration, brought forth another resolution to recognize Sen. Beck Hensley, a third-year in economics and world politics, who is resigning due to studying abroad next semester.

“You may not always agree with his perspective, [or with] what he has to say, but he has always been a fighter for the constituents and the people that he represents.” McCann said. “He’s also a dear colleague of mine, and we have become great friends as well, [I] do wish him well.”

Vice President Kathrina Noma, a fourth-year in public management, leadership and policy, brought the last two resolutions to confirm students for vice chair positions, academic affairs directors and a senior director of issues.

Both resolutions were passed unanimously to close out the semester. The General Assembly will reconvene in early January.

Kathrina Noma’s name was corrected on Dec. 12 at 10:28 a.m.