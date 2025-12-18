Although small in numbers, the 2,300 undergraduate veterans are a well-established group within Ohio State.

Here are some options and resources for veterans around campus and in the Columbus community. From free jiu-jitsu classes to job opportunities, veterans can get involved in a variety organizations to feel more connected.

Student Veterans of America

Student veterans looking to get connected on campus and in the Columbus community can check out the Ohio State chapter of Student Veterans of America, also known as SVA.

SVA provides veterans resources and networking support throughout higher education and beyond, and has chapters at over 1,600 schools, according to the organization’s website.

Student veterans can find a variety of upcoming events, such as veteran-related gatherings or career opportunities on the Ohio State SVA Facebook page and Instagram.

Ronin Training Center

The Ronin Center offers free Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes to veterans from 7-8 p.m. every Friday.

A mile south of campus, the center is a mixed martial arts gym that offers classes in a variety of fighting disciplines, open mat hours and fitness classes, according to its website.

Ronin is partnered with The Legion Project, which “seeks to foster a sense of community for past and present military, first responders and law enforcement officers” by working with local martial arts gyms to provide free classes to those who have served, according to its website.

The veterans’ class welcomes all experience levels and does not require gear to attend, according to the center.

Central Ohio Beekeepers Charitable Foundation

Veterans can complete an in-person beekeepers’ course free of charge through the Central Ohio Beekeepers Association, or COBA, hosted on Ohio State’s west campus.

Claudia Khourey-Bowers, the vice-president of COBA, said the program began in 2022 with a desire to educate more people about beekeeping and help those interested get involved. In addition, the association also opened the Veteran’s Beekeeping School.

“We knew that beekeeping had therapeutic properties, and we thought it would be helpful to enhance the quality of life for veterans,” Khourey-Bowers said.

The course is a two-year program, and students spend the first year attending weekly sessions learning how to manage their own beehive, according to the program website.

“In the first year we provide education about beekeeping, and then we spend a whole summer of doing hands-on beekeeping together, doing inspections together,” Khourey-Bowers said.

The beekeeping school goes beyond classes — participants gather for a potluck each week to socialize and discuss beekeeping.

“A lot of times when veterans transition out of the military, they feel like they’ve lost that community,” Khourey-Bowers said. “What we’re doing with Veterans Beekeeping School has brought that sense of community back to them.”

Applications for the program are open until Feb. 4, 2026, and 25 applicants will be selected to attend the course, which runs from April through September. Students will be required to buy protective gear, which costs about $100, according to the program website.

Those who successfully complete the first year of instruction will be provided with their own hive and equipment at the Ohio State apiary and will continue to attend monthly sessions through 2027, according to the course website.

National Veteran’s Memorial and Museum

Veterans get free admission to the National Veteran’s Memorial and Museum in Columbus.

The museum features five permanent exhibits that explore “veterans’ journeys and incorporates personal stories, past and present, to share a wide range of challenges, sacrifices and achievements,” according to its website.

The museum is currently showcasing a photographic exhibition of photos captured during the filming of the Vietnam War movie, “Full Metal Jacket,” until the end of December.

Visitors can also walk the 2.5-acre Memorial Grove adjacent to the museum, described on the museum’s website as “a cohesive space for remembrance, inspiration and the recognition of service.”

Veterans visiting the museum are also invited to record their own stories of military service for the museum’s story collection, which can be organized through its website.

VetTix and GovX

VetTix and GovX also give veterans access to discounted tickets for a variety of events, including sports, concerts, movies and more.

According to the VetTix website, over 6 million tickets were given out to veterans and their families last year. VetTix also runs the Hero’s wish program, which facilitates “once in a lifetime” events for deployed or wounded veterans, or to the families of service members killed in action.

GovX is an online platform that partners with a variety of brands such as Oakley, North Face and JBL, to provide discounts for service members in addition to ticketed events.

Veterans can register for a free account on either website to find deals for upcoming local events including a variety of Ohio State sports games.

Helmets to Hardhats

For veteran students possibly considering leaving the college experience, Helmets to Hardhats, known as H2H, is a nonprofit organization that connects veterans with local trade apprenticeship opportunities.

H2H has helped over 41,000 veterans transition into construction careers through registered apprenticeship programs since 2003, according to its website.

Through its website, veterans can register for a free online account to find apprenticeships with local unions.

All apprenticeships through H2H are paid and are eligible for GI Bill benefits, allowing veterans to pursue certifications from over 65 crafts including carpentry, roofing and electric.

Veterans can search for jobs based on their interests or use the military jobs translator tool to find opportunities that use skills from their military experience.