Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired Wednesday after the university said it uncovered evidence he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, according to multiple reports.

In a statement, athletic director Warde Manuel said the school found “credible evidence” that Moore violated university policy, leading to his dismissal.

“Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the statement states. “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy.”

Moore, 38, took over as the Wolverines’ full-time head coach in 2024 following the resignation of Jim Harbaugh. He joined Michigan’s staff in 2018 as a tight ends coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he served as interim head coach for three games during Harbaugh’s suspension stemming from the sign-stealing investigation that surrounded the program.

Moore becomes the third Michigan coach in the past two calendar years to be fired for cause. Former co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was dismissed in January 2023 amid a criminal investigation into computer access crimes, including accusations that he stole private and intimate photographs of student-athletes. Weiss currently faces 14 counts of unauthorized access and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. Later that year, linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired for his involvement in the sign-stealing scandal that resulted in Harbaugh’s suspension.

During his two seasons as head coach, Moore went 16-8, a tenure highlighted by Michigan’s 13-10 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State in 2024.

Michigan has named associate head coach Biff Poggi as interim coach.