





























A heavy snowfall covered Ohio State’s campus Monday night, bringing frigid, windy conditions and several inches of snow into the early hours Tuesday. These cold conditions also inspired creativity, with snow as the medium.

Soon enough, snowmen began to pop up all over — by 6 p.m., there were over 10 in the Oval, and even more scattered throughout campus. The appearances of these snowmen varied. Some could fit in the palm of a hand, while others towered over students.

Take a look at some of the snowmen spotted.