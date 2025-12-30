What started as a passion for technology and coding has turned into a larger operation.

At Ohio State, Impact Developers, a student-organization on campus that began as a software development group, is building an app intended to help homeless people find crucial resources across Columbus.

The idea began with a simple observation. Soham Barot, Impact Developers co-founder and a second-year in neuroscience, realized the need for action on his commute to work, according to Dmitry Volf, the group’s founder and CEO.

“Every time [Barot] goes to work, there are people sleeping on the street without any food, without any blankets… it’s just a sad sight to see,” said Volf, a second-year in computer science and engineering.

After the organization’s previous founder stepped away, Impact Developers was at a crossroads with how they wanted to maintain the group.Volf said he and Barot decided to refocus the group on community impact through technology.

“We were like, ‘Hey, where do we want to take this?’” Volf said.

The result is a resource app designed to connect at risk individuals with critical services.

Through a cloud-based integration with the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless Street Card, the app provides a database of local shelters, food banks and other essential resources. Volf explained the importance of accuracy, contacting the coalition asking if there are any changes.

The group has already had some success.

The organization is officially registered as a nonprofit in Ohio. The app, currently available on Apple with a web and Android version in development, has had over 300 recorded sessions on the app store, and Volf said the partner organizations report positive feedback from the app.

“They’ve been really impressed with the whole process,” Volf said. “Everybody that has used it within their organization to help people really likes it.”

The partner groups have recommended adding a review system, while the group is exploring features like a discount medication program, fundraising tools and a shelter waitlist.

“We’re hoping to implement a waitlist feature so that people can onboard for shelters within our app,” Volf said.

Looking ahead, the founders have long term plans to further the impact of the app by expanding to other Ohio cities and the ability to search for resources everywhere.

“We’re always thinking about what [we] are doing. We’re always thinking, what’s tomorrow, what’s next week, what’s next month,” Barot said.

Balancing schoolwork and the demands of the app have been a challenge. Barot handles outreach and partnership communications, while Volf focuses on app development.

“We both have a lot of stuff to do,” Barot said, “I think it’s all about communication within both ourselves.”

Volf said it’s difficult balancing responsibilities.

“This [past] semester has been kind of tough. I have a lot of different new commitments,” Volf added. “But I think as long as we’re making progress a little bit each day, that’s kind of what it’s all about. It just compounds over time.”

Despite the high commitment and complexity of the app, the founders have remained motivated by the impact of their effort with the support from their nine-person team.

“I’m grateful to have such a good, hungry team that’s willing to put in their own time and work,” Barot said.

Volf said that the key to success is taking the first step.

“Not everything has to be perfect… as long as you have something down, and you just keep going at it, like every day, every week, that stuff just adds up,” Volf said.

Barot said creating a community is vital for support.

“You’ve got to find the people that are going to help you along the way,” Barot added.

What began with a moment of compassion has grown into an initiative to connect those in need. For the members of Impact Developers, using their skills to support the community isn’t just a project, but a purpose.