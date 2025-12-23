Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Suzanne Kiggin to serve on the Ohio State board of trustees following her husband Michael Kiggin’s resignation in late November.

Her role began on Dec. 19, and Kiggin will serve until May 13, 2030, according to the governor’s office.

There was no reason given at the Dec. 4 meeting when John Zeiger, chair for the board of trustees, announced Michael Kiggin’s resignation.

“Throughout his six years of service, Michael has been a thoughtful presence, lending his perspective to help us shape our work on many important matters,” Zeiger said.

Zeiger also mentioned that Kiggin has been “relentlessly focused on the university’s brand and reputation, reminding us that what happens at Ohio State matters far beyond [its] campuses.”

Suzanne Kiggin is the current chair of the governance committee for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and has previously served in different vice presidential roles for Victoria’s Secret, according to her biography on the bureau’s website. She is also a member of the bureau’s investment committee.

Kiggin is the senior vice president of operations for American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, according to her LinkedIn.