It was a game of firsts for Ohio State.

The most yards the Buckeyes had given up all season, 340.

The fewest points Ohio State scored all season, 10.

The first time the Buckeyes trailed in the second half all season.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 13-10 lead–one Ohio State could not overcome.

The result: a Big Ten Championship loss that will hang heavy over the team until they enter the College Football Playoff.

Day said the Buckeyes were prepared to play through the adversity of a tough game, despite the ease of their regular season. In the end, that preparation didn’t translate on Saturday.

“One of the things we’ve talked about all year is let’s not wait for a loss to have great urgency,” he said. “Let’s not wait for a setback to motivate us; let’s continue to fight every day to make sure that we’re on top of all of that.”

Unfortunately, they were not.

Ohio State lost its 10-6 halftime lead when Indiana scored a touchdown with 8:02 of the third quarter.

The Buckeyes then turned the ball over on downs at the 5-yard line with 1:34 left in the third quarter, and Jayden Fielding inexplicably sent a 27-yard field goal wide left with 2:48 remaining in the game.

With the game on the line, Mendoza connected with wide receiver Charlie Becker for a 33-yard completion to ice the game.

“At the end of the day, we went down there two times and ended up with zero points,” Day said. “That’s how you lose the game.”