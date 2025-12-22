Ohio State’s path to claim back-to-back national championships is set.

After nearly two weeks of uncertainty, the No. 2 Buckeyes learned their College Football Playoff quarterfinal opponent Saturday when No. 10 Miami defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3.

The Buckeyes will prepare to face the Hurricanes on Dec. 31 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas, in a rematch of the 2002 national championship game.

Finishing with a 10-2 record in the ACC, Miami was led by its sixth-ranked scoring defense, which allowed just 13 points per game.

“[They’re] really, really talented across the board, back end, front end, NFL players all over the field,” head coach Ryan Day said. “It’ll be a huge challenge for our offense, which our guys are excited for.”

These are three takeaways from Day’s Monday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Day will take over as offensive playcaller

When offensive coordinator Brian Hartline took South Florida’s head coaching job on Dec. 3, the role of Ohio State’s offensive playcaller was in question.

Despite Hartline handling plays during the Buckeyes 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, Day announced that he would be taking over for the playoffs.

“Ultimately, it will be my decision [with] what calls could go into the game, in this game,” Day said. “Kind of wanted to take that off of [Hartline’s] plate as we head into the playoffs, because he’s got so much going on with what he’s trying to do. But he’s working hard towards it and we’re just going to keep evaluating it every day to see what’s best for the group.”

It will be Day’s first playoff game as the Buckeyes’ primary play-caller since Ohio State’s 2022 matchup against Georgia, where they put up 41 points and 467 yards in a one-point loss.

Jeremiah Smith at full health

A month ago, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was sidelined with an undisclosed injury and did not play in Ohio State’s game against Rutgers, leaving his availability uncertain as the postseason approached.

That uncertainty is gone.

Smith confirmed Monday he is fully healthy, putting any lingering questions about his status to rest.

Leading up to Ohio State’s 27-9 win over Michigan, head coach Ryan Day described a conversation he had with Smith, who had been limited in practice prior to the game.

“I looked him right in the eye and said, ‘Listen, no matter what happens, we’re going to go win that game with or without you. Now we need you and we want you in the game,’” Day said. “It was kind of like a weight got taken off his shoulders, and he just willed himself to be healthy and to play in that game.”

Smith and fellow wide receiver Carnell Tate are now practicing fully.

“It’s great to have these guys healthy again and practicing,” Day said. “A big part of the rhythm is practicing – the confidence and the timing that goes with the passing game. Having these guys out there is building everybody’s confidence, and you can see it.”

The Florida native will now face Miami, a program that heavily recruited him out of high school.

“He’ll be wired this week, that’s for sure,” Day said. “He’s going to be fired up.”

Status of right guard position

Ohio State’s offensive line will face a stiff test against Miami’s pass rush, which recorded seven sacks against Texas A&M. The Hurricanes’ defensive front could loom even larger with uncertainty at right guard for the Buckeyes.

Day said Ohio State will likely be without starter Tegra Tshabola, who started 12 regular-season games.

“It’ll probably be a little while – maybe at least a few weeks,” Day said.

Gabe VanSickle and Joshua Padilla are expected to split reps in Tshabola’s absence.

“We feel confident with both those guys in the game,” Day said.

With the playoff intensity ramping up, Day emphasized the importance of stabilizing the position.

“That position is going to be important as we go into these playoffs,” Day said. “This week of practice will be very important for those guys.”