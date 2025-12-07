The Buckeyes’ place in the College Football Playoff has been set.

Ohio State earned the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Head coach Ryan Day is embracing a return to the Cotton Bowl for the second straight season, as the Buckeyes defeated Texas 28-14 in last year’s semifinal matchup.

“We’re excited about where we are going down to Dallas again, playing against a really good opponent in either Texas A&M or Miami,” Day said.

The 11-1 Aggies lead the country in sacks with 41, while 10-2 Miami ranks sixth in scoring defense, allowing 13.8 points per game.

Although Ohio State dropped a spot in the rankings for the first time all season after losing 13-10 to Indiana, Day doesn’t believe its seeding determines its path to winning the national championship.

“When you look at the teams that are in the playoffs there are some really good teams out there, so it doesn’t matter really if you’re the [No.] 1, 2, 3 or 4 [seed],” Day said. “You’ve got to play from here on out, that’s just how it goes.”

Many fans had questions regarding offensive coordinator Brian Hartline’s role for the playoffs after he accepted South Florida’s head coaching job Wednesday, but Day said Hartline will remain the team’s play-caller during the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes’ loss Saturday night snapped their 16-game win streak dating back to last season. Ohio State gave up its most yards, 340, and scored its fewest points, 10, all season.

“There were opportunities to win the game across the board in all three phases, but we certainly were not at our best,” Day said. “That’s the bottom line, so we need to be moving forward with the teams we’re going to play because everybody that’s in this playoff are really good teams.”

The Buckeyes found themselves in unfamiliar territory as they faced their first second-half deficit of the season Saturday night, en route to their first loss.

“When you go through something like this, it rips open the scab on all the issues that are there, and there’s nowhere to hide from,” Day said.