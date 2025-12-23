In newly released Epstein documents, an email shows that Les Wexner, chairman of the Wexner Medical Center Board and founder of L Brands, communicated with Jeffery Epstein in 2008, despite Wexner’s estate previously claiming their relationship ended in 2007.

Epstein, a convicted child sex offender who died by suicide in 2019, was previously Wexner’s financial advisor beginning in the late 1980s, which Wexner said ended in 2007.

In the email, sent Jun. 26, 2008, Wexner sent Epstein an email which reads: “Abigail told me the result…all I can say is I feel sorry. You violated your own number 1 rule…always be careful.”

Epstein replied to that email with “no excuse.”

Four days after these emails were sent, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, according to NPR. He was sentenced to 18 months in a minimum-security facility, but was released July 22, 2009, after serving less than two months.

A spokesperson for Wexner declined to comment.

Wexner released a letter on Aug. 8, 2019, addressing his connection with Epstein. In the letter, he wrote, “I condemn his abhorrent behavior in the strongest possible terms and am sickened by the revelations I have read over the past weeks.”

He then continued to describe how he met Epstein, the role that Epstein had in his finances and the trustee position he had in the Wexner Foundation. Wexner also said that Epstein misappropriated sums of money from himself and his family, according to the letter.

The Wexner Foundation, founded in 1983 by Wexner to support North American Jewish communities and the state of Israel, released an independent investigation in 2020, delving into the involvement Epstein had with the foundation and its staff.

The last line in the investigation reads: “In September 2007, Epstein resigned as a Trustee of the Foundation, as President of N.A. Property, Inc., and from all Wexner-related roles. We found no evidence that the Foundation, its employees, or its Fellows, Members, or Alumni had any contact with Epstein after his resignation.”

This information was first reported by Drop Site News.