As students moved through campus this semester, some caught whiffs of an odor they couldn’t quite put their noses on — a sour and sewage-like smell, strong enough to spark confusion on social media.

The mixed reactions have created a split on campus, with some students saying the odor is unmistakable, popping up on routes to class on North campus and discussed online, while others insist they haven’t smelled a thing.

For some students, the odor isn’t an isolated event. Damionna Roberts, a fourth-year in moving image production and Korean, said she’s noticed it repeatedly on her walks to class.

“I definitely have noticed, like, some strange smells around campus while I’m walking to class,” she said. “It’s just unpleasant — and sometimes garbagey.”

With student experiences varying widely, the university is beginning to look into what might be behind the mysterious scent. Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said the issue wasn’t on the university’s radar until a report was submitted on Nov. 18.

“This information has been shared with our facilities team, and they have opened a work order and will investigate the issue,” Hedman said.

Roberts said the unfamiliar scent sometimes makes her wonder whether it’s safe.

“Sometimes I’m a little concerned, because is this safe to be ingesting or is it okay?” Roberts said. “Whatever it is, you never really hear anything about what the smells are. It just happens as you come and go.”

She said the smell has become a quietly shared experience among her inner circle and peers.

“I just talk about it with my friends, sometimes. I see it on YikYak a lot,” Roberts said.

Despite that, Roberts said many students may avoid reporting the issue to Service2Facilities, an on-campus maintenance request service.

“People might feel like they’re being dramatic or like they’re wasting the workers’ time,” she said.

While Roberts and other students say the smell is hard to miss, others haven’t encountered anything at all.

Yaritzy Santico, a fourth-year in psychology, said she hasn’t noticed any odor on her usual routes.

“Personally I haven’t noticed a smell on campus,” Santico said.

She said her daily routine may keep her in areas unaffected by the scent.

“Since I’m a fourth year, I do live off-campus, and all my classes are in the Oval, and I haven’t noticed anything,” she said.

Hedman said that the university “encourages folks to report facilities issues to Service2Facilities at 614-292-HELP (4357),” but said there were no additional details to share at this time.