With Ohio State football’s season officially over, Buckeye fans returning to campus might wonder what’s next.

The answer: plenty.

From late-game heroics in men’s basketball to a winning women’s squad, championship-minded wrestlers and men’s lacrosse building on last season’s historic success, Ohio State sports are proving that there’s plenty to root for beyond the College Football Playoffs.

Men’s Basketball

With football in the rearview mirror, lots of eyes have turned to men’s basketball to carry the winter spotlight, though the ride has been uneven so far. The Buckeyes are 11–5 overall and 3–3 in Big Ten play, struggling to find consistency.

Ohio State’s biggest obstacle has been slow starts. The Buckeyes have trailed at halftime in every game against Power Five opponents, forcing second-half comebacks and big performances from players like guard Bruce Thornton, who scored 28 in Sunday’s loss to Washington.

With the season more than halfway through, the Buckeyes are on the edge of the NCAA Tournament field, narrowly in, and could return to March Madness for the first time since 2022. Big Ten play will continue to test that margin, but Ohio State remains a team worth watching.

Women’s Basketball

If fans are looking for results, women’s basketball has delivered.

Ohio State is 15–2 overall, 5–1 in Big Ten play, and climbed to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after Sunday’s 89–76 win over then-No. 8 Maryland.

The team is led by sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge, the AP national player of the week, who had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Maryland. With a schedule full of high-profile Big Ten matchups, the Buckeyes are solidifying themselves nationally and building postseason momentum.

Wrestling

Ohio State wrestling is 12–0 and ranked No. 2 nationally, setting itself up for a run at the NCAA Championships in March. The Buckeyes have not won a national title since 2015, though they came within one match of it in 2017, making this season one of the program’s most promising in years.

A dominant showing at the National Duals Invitational helped establish Ohio State as the clear challenger to No. 1 Penn State. Two-time national champion Jesse Mendez led the way with another marquee win over Nebraska’s Brock Hardy, reinforcing his place among the sport’s elite.

With multiple weight classes producing results, the Buckeyes are positioned for their best postseason finish in nearly a decade as winter turns toward March.

Men’s Lacrosse

Men’s lacrosse is riding high after a historic 12–2 season last year, finishing 4–1 in Big Ten play and capturing the program’s first regular-season and tournament titles. Signature wins over Notre Dame, Michigan and Johns Hopkins highlighted the team’s clutch performances, including a come-from-behind 10–8 victory over Michigan to secure the Big Ten crown.

Adding to the excitement, former Johns Hopkins attackman Russell Melendez, a 2023 All-American, recently transferred to Ohio State for his final NCAA season, expected to boost an already potent attack.

Fans now have a program on the rise, championship-level performances to watch and plenty of storylines beyond football.