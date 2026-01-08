The just-completed 2025 was another year of big releases, with global superstars such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter dropping new music for diehard fans and casual listeners to enjoy. From mainstream musicians to up-and-coming artists, such as Addison Rae and Olivia Dean, both contenders for “Best New Artist” at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in February, 2025 marked another year of great music releases.

Read on to hear The Lantern’s Arts & Life desk’s top picks for albums of the year. Please note, these albums are listed in chronological order, beginning with the earliest release and ending with the most recent.

ROLE MODEL, “Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)” (Feb. 14, 2025) | Picked by Antonia Campbell, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Indie-pop, folk-pop

Favorite song: “Some Protector”

The deluxe version of singer-songwriter ROLE MODEL’s 2024 indie-pop album “Kansas Anymore,” “Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)” was released back in February. While the deluxe features only four more songs in addition to the original album, these four songs are integral to the story the album tells.

An already passionate sophomore album from ROLE MODEL, the deluxe’s four added songs — “Old Recliners,” “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” “Some Protector” and “The Longest Goodbye” — further the emotions of heartbreak and starting anew, ultimately closing the breakup chapter of the singer’s life with the outro song “The Longest Goodbye.” The album succeeds in offering relatability to anyone who has loved and lost.

Looking past the album’s themes and meaning, “Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)” has had a cultural impact as well. The song “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” took social media by storm in September, and the upbeat, light-hearted tune became ROLE MODEL’s first Billboard No. 1 song.

Tate McRae, “So Close To What” (Feb. 24, 2025) | Picked by Helena Hennessy, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Genre: Pop, R&B, dance-pop, early 2000s

Favorite song: “Revolving door”

Tate McRae is no stranger to the music industry. The singer-songwriter turned pop star got her start on YouTube back in 2011. Since then, she has evolved to sheer stardom.

Following the success of her 2023 album “THINK LATER,” McRae returned to the field swinging with punchy singles such as “It’s ok, I’m ok,” “2 hands” and “Sports car.”

McRae’s stellar stage presence can be felt even on her recorded tracks, as her cadence and attitude give each song personality. Above all else, she is an inherent performer. Her witty songwriting and knack for upbeat instrumentals are her signature, and can be felt throughout the entirety of “So Close To What.”

Lady Gaga, “Mayhem” (March 7, 2025) | Picked by Grayson Newbourn, Managing Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Synth-pop

Favorite song: “Zombieboy”

In August 2024, Lady Gaga released the first single off her album “Mayhem,” titled “Die With A Smile.” The pop-soul track featuring Bruno Mars took the world by storm, snagging the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 67th annual Grammy Awards and becoming the most streamed song of 2025 on Spotify. While the October 2024 release of her second single “Disease” flew under the radar, Gaga’s hard launch of the third single, “Abracadabra,” during a commercial break at the 67th annual Grammy Awards solidified her major career resurgence.

“Mayhem” is now Gaga’s highest nominated album of all time, earning seven for this year’s Grammys, including nominations in major categories such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year. It deserves all of the hype it gets — it’s reflective of Gaga’s previous work but takes a whole new direction. Combined with cinematic and visual aspects, the album’s arena tour brought the album to life; with dancers, clear vocals and the most awe-inspiring costumes, Gaga’s “The MAYHEM Ball” tour is a life-changing experience. I had the absolute honor of seeing her in September for my birthday, and I fear I’ve peaked in life already.

Don’t take my answer for favorite song seriously — “Mayhem” is a zero skip album, flawlessly translating its physical aesthetic into 14 untouchable songs. I would highly recommend “Zombieboy,” “Vanish Into You,” “Killah” and “Garden of Eden.”

Miley Cyrus, “Something Beautiful” (May 30, 2025) | Picked by Grayson Newbourn, Managing Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Progressive-pop, art-pop

Favorite song: “Walk of Fame (feat. Brittany Howard)”

Miley Cyrus sneakily dropped one of the most enjoyable albums of the year, “Something Beautiful.” Combined with cinematic elements, hard-hitting beats and a nice blend of slow ballads and experimental pop tracks, Cyrus’s latest album is exactly as the title suggests.

It’s Cyrus’s most developed album to date, exploring styles different to that of her discography and killing it. Hard hitters such as “Something Beautiful” bring a slight edge to the pop track, songs such as “More to Lose” break up the upbeat tracks and some of my personal favorites, “Walk of Fame (feat. Brittany Howard)” and “Golden Burning Sun,” find a nice middle ground.

Of course, her vocals carry most of the tracks along. While I wish there was some more depth in her lyricism, the tracks are enjoyable to listen to and are great to blast in headphones.

Addison Rae, “Addison” (June 6, 2025) | Picked by Antonia Campbell, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Pop, dance-pop, synth-pop

Favorite song: “Headphones On”

Addison Rae Easterling, the TikTok dancer-turned-singer-songwriter, released her debut Y2K-inspired pop album in early June. Self-titled “Addison” discusses the hardships that come along with fame, familial issues and the complexity and excitement of relationships through a channel of warm ethereal sounds layered with synth beats, creating an overall nostalgic feel. The album did exactly what it needed to this past summer, giving listeners the perfect tracklist to put on while driving with sunglasses on and windows rolled down.

The album fits like a puzzle piece into everyday life, no matter if the current mood is upbeat or somber, if you’re alone or with your best friends. “Addison” was a highly-anticipated album with a long rollout, where five of the album’s singles were released before it.

For example, “Diet Pepsi,” Easterling’s most popular song, was released 11 months before “Addison,” and was the first work of Easterling’s that signaled to the public she would be going in a new direction within her career. The album has been a breakthrough for Easterling, such that she has been nominated for the “Best New Artist” award at the upcoming 68th annual Grammy Awards.

Lorde, “Virgin” (June 27, 2025) | Picked by Antonia Campbell, Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Synth-pop, dance-pop, electropop

Favorite song: “Man Of The Year”

As a longtime fan, I was on the edge of my seat awaiting the release of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lorde’s fourth studio album, “Virgin.” The album delivered in every way imaginable, offering raw lyrics through a specific synth-pop sound. “Virgin” discusses what it means to be alive, focusing on struggles with gender identity, self-worth, relationships with others and the relationship you have with yourself.

Where Lorde thrives the most is how she’s able to touch her listeners through the feeling of nostalgia, which she has successfully done in all of her work. “Virgin” is no different, with the album’s first single “What Was That” using lyrics that feel reminiscent to her past work by reflecting on the past experiences with a lover and how she once felt However, the album as a whole is different from anything Lorde has ever done, and it serves to show a newer, older and more refined version of the singer-songwriter.

A vulnerable piece of work, “Virgin” begs listeners to reflect on who they are to their core and what they’ve been through, all the while using a mix of alternative and electronic sounds to create intensity and meaning. The album’s creativity and honesty are ultimately what make it one of the top contenders of 2025’s best albums.

Ethel Cain, “Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You” (Aug. 8, 2025) | Picked by Grayson Newbourn, Managing Arts & Life Editor

Genre: Slowcore, ambient, indie-pop, Americana

Favorite song: “Nettles”

Hayden Silas Anhedönia, who goes by the stage name Ethel Cain, played this album in full for her “Willoughby Tucker Forever” tour, which is currently ongoing with upcoming dates in Newport, Ky. After seeing her perform live Aug. 22 in Phoenix, the album has truly made its place in my heart for not only one of the best albums of 2025, but of all time.

It’s certainly not for everyone. With longer-than-usual track lengths — the opening song “Janie” is five minutes, while “Waco, Texas,” the closing track, is 15 minutes — the album demands your attention, with slow, ambient instrumentals and ethereal interludes that tastefully break up the tracks. Combined with Anhedönia’s haunting vocals, these elements collide to create a cohesive and chilling listening experience. The album is a prequel to her debut “Preacher’s Daughter,” a Southern Gothic concept album that follows Ethel Cain, a young girl from Alabama who fights to escape her hometown and religious trauma.

“Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You” instead follows the story of Cain’s first love, Willoughby Tucker, chronicling the beginning and eventual ending of their relationship. Standout tracks include “Nettles,” the heartbreaking first single and “Waco, Texas,” a beautiful yet heartbreaking track that I play at full volume in my car daily. The album is mostly told from Cain’s perspective, building ambiguity around the legitimacy of her retelling, with only one song — “Tempest” — being from Tucker’s perspective.

Audrey Hobert, “Who’s The Clown” (Aug. 15, 2025) | Picked by Helena Hennessy, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Genre: Pop, indie, alternative, electro-pop

Favorite song: “Thirst Trap”

Audrey Hobert’s debut album is an ode to girlhood. Within each song — many of which feel more like diary entries than singles — she dives into her own psyche, exploring what it means to grow up and grow into who you want to become.

While she tackles serious themes, such as personal insecurities and navigating relationships, she does so whilst incorporating lighthearted lines that are entirely authentic to the brand and image she is creating for herself. For example, on “Bowling alley,” Hobert details her self-consciousness in social settings through depicting how she only makes a strike when it’s due to luck.

The instrumentals on “Who’s The Clown” are equally as quirky and upbeat as its lyricism, as it plays with a range of choices, from a saxophone to horns or funky electronic beats. Overall, its production feels heartfelt and true to Hobert, as well as the audience of young women she draws in.

Conan Gray, “Wishbone” (Aug. 15, 2025) | Picked by Julia Hart, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Genre: Pop, indie-pop

Favorite Song: “Eleven Eleven”

Conan Gray’s “Wishbone” is one of the most emotionally vulnerable albums of 2025. From start to finish, the project feels deeply personal, capturing heartbreak, longing and self-doubt with striking honesty. Gray’s songwriting invites listeners into his inner world without restraint.

What makes “Wishbone” so impactful is its emotional consistency. Each track builds on the last, creating a cohesive listening experience that feels intimate and raw. Gray doesn’t shy away from discomfort, allowing the album’s quiet moments to carry just as much weight as its climaxes.

In a year full of polished pop releases, “Wishbone” stands out for its sincerity. The album prioritizes feeling over spectacle, proving that vulnerability can be just as powerful as confidence. It’s a deeply moving project that lingers long after the final track ends.

Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend” (Aug. 29, 2025) | Picked by Julia Hart, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Genre: Pop

Favorite Song: “My Man on Willpower”

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” earns its place in my top three for its sharp relatability and unapologetic confidence. The album captures the messiness of modern dating, heartbreak and the very real experience of making mistakes in love. Through witty one-liners and a campy pop sound, Carpenter manages to make listeners feel seen while still making them laugh.

What sets this project apart is how effortlessly it balances lightheartedness with emotional depth. Beneath the sarcastic one-liners are moments of vulnerability that reflect real insecurities and lessons learned from past relationships. It feels honest without being heavy, making it easy to return to track after track.

The album’s title and controversial cover art reflect this push and pull between control and vulnerability. While some interpretations suggest women being pulled around by relationships, Carpenter flips that idea by reclaiming the narrative and taking charge of it. “Man’s Best Friend” ultimately feels empowering, confident and self-aware – a standout pop album that perfectly captures the highs and lows of love in 2025.

Olivia Dean, “The Art of Loving” (Sept. 26, 2025) | Picked by Helena Hennessy, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Genre: Pop, soul, R&B, jazz-pop

Favorite song: “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”

In her sophomore album, Olivia Dean does not claim to know everything about love. In fact, she authentically details her struggles with it over time. However, at the end of the day, she knows that love is what guides us home when we’re lost.

In the album’s closing track, “I’ve Seen It,” she sings, “The more you look / The more you find / It’s all around you all the time.” While her efforts to find love in all forms have not always been successful, Dean illustrates how she is unwavering. Her flirty and confident demeanor alongside her emotional vulnerability make her an enchanting narrator.

The entire album, both as a concept and sonically, feel homey and comforting. Her smooth vocals paired with old-timey, jazzy production make for a timeless work of art that defies genres and expectations.

Taylor Swift, “The Life of a Showgirl” (Oct. 3, 2025) | Picked by Julia Hart, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Genre: Pop, alternative-pop

Favorite Song: “Opalite”

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” pulls back the curtain on what life looks like behind the glitter and sold-out stadiums. Inspired by the world of her massively successful Eras Tour, the album captures the highs and lows of fame, showing both the confidence and resilience it takes to live under constant public scrutiny. Through the “showgirl” persona, Swift reflects on her journey in the spotlight while embracing the power she’s found along the way.

Lyrically, the album balances playful pop with moments of honesty and self-reflection. Swift touches on heartbreak, love and the sense of security she’s grown into, blending sparkly production with more personal storytelling. The theatrical feel of the album allows her to explore heavy emotions without losing the fun and excitement that defines much of the project.

While “The Life of a Showgirl” received mixed reviews, celebrated for its upbeat pop sound and catchy hooks but criticized by some for feeling lighter or more generic, that contrast is part of what makes the album work. Part of the reason why I love Taylor Swift’s work is her ability to move between different moods and genres so effortlessly, and this album proves that even behind the glitz, her storytelling continues to evolve.