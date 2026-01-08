Despite the looming acquisition of Warner Bros by Netflix and concern regarding the future of the movie theater experience, which is slowly being overtaken by at-home streaming services, the film industry continues to persevere.

In 2025, United States film production companies released roughly 1,280 films, amassing over $17 billion worldwide. The Lantern’s Arts & Life desk has gone through and selected their top three releases of the year — films that defined the year, whether that be societally or personally.

Please note that films are listed in chronological order, beginning with the earliest release date.

“Another Simple Favor” (March 7, 2025) | Picked by Helena Hennessy, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Directed by: Paul Feig

Genre: Mystery, comedy, thriller

Stars: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding

In this sequel to “A Simple Favor” (2018), Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite for a trip to Capri, Italy for a wedding, following the dramatic end to its predecessor. While the first film seemed to have tied up any loose ends, “Another Simple Favor” takes on the ever so daunting task of continuing the story.

While it does fall victim to the common trope of sequels feeling half-baked or unwarranted, it is still a wildly fun ride. Most plot points come off more obscured and camp than anything else. However, this makes it an enticing and entertaining watch — as each twist leads the story into even more unconvincing territory, it becomes all the more unserious and enjoyable.

“The Life List” (March 28, 2025) | Picked by Helena Hennessy, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Directed by: Adam Brooks

Genre: Drama, romance, comedy

Stars: Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen, Connie Britton

In the endless turnover of Netflix original movies, it can be easy to skip over the seemingly cheesy and predictable romantic comedies recommended on one’s home page. Within this, “The Life List” is a rare case, and it is entirely worth the watch.

The story follows Alex (Sofia Carson), who is floundering when she is left a series of video diary entries from her mother, encouraging her to take hold of her life. In doing so, she discovers newfound passions, family secrets and true love. Though many characters’ choices are as predictable as you would expect, it still manages to tug at the heart strings through its recurring themes of nostalgia and grief.

The film also has an underlying tone similar to that of the golden age 2000s rom-coms — from its pacing to its dialog and fashion.

“Sorry, Baby” (June 27, 2025) | Picked by Antonia Campbell, Arts & Life Editor

Directed by: Eva Victor

Genre: Comedy, drama

Stars: Eva Victor, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges

“Sorry, Baby” is Eva Victor’s directorial debut, but you wouldn’t know that when watching it. Starring Victor in the lead role as Agnes, “Sorry, Baby” follows Agnes’ journey of healing after a traumatic event occurs in her final year of graduate school. A story many women can relate to, the film uses sarcasm and dry comedy to hook the audience and leaves them with a common, yet important story of the human experience.

A commentary on how unjust society can be towards victims — specifically women — the film strikes a chord through its lingering and quiet shots, along with its matter-of-fact and occasionally awkward dialogue, showcasing the beauty in life’s simple things and how hardship can be masked under the throes of everyday routine. With a less than two-hour runtime, the film succeeds in displaying a chapter of a young woman’s life and leaves you feeling somehow empty and hopeful at the same time.

Victor has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress, and the film was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Original Screenplay.

“Superman” (July 11, 2025) | Picked by Julia Hart, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Directed by: James Gunn

Genre: Action, adventure, comedy

Stars: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult

The 2025 “Superman” reboot is an action-packed and funny superhero movie full of exciting fight scenes, hilarious moments and great chemistry between the cast, making it wildly entertaining from start to finish.

The movie balances humor and heart really well. Even with all the action and superhero spectacle, the relationships between the characters feel genuine, which makes the stakes feel higher and the movie more engaging.

“Superman” delivers exactly what you want from a blockbuster: nonstop action, laughs and entertaining performances. It’s fun, exciting and one of the most enjoyable films of 2025.

“One Battle After Another” (Sept. 26, 2025) | Picked by Grayson Newbourn, Managing Arts & Life Editor

Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson

Genre: Action, crime, drama, thriller

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor

“One Battle After Another” was intimidating at first — it’s quite the long film, sitting at just under three hours, which can feel like a drag at times. I mean, “Oppenheimer” was a great film, but it definitely felt like three hours.

“One Battle After Another” didn’t have that same lull. The pacing of the film is just perfect, moving the story along in a way that is efficient but still leaves room for the characters to develop. The political commentary follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a paranoid, former radicalist who now spends his days stoned, living off-grid after his daughter Willa’s birth. When his past begins to resurface and his daughter goes missing, he must face the consequences of his past life.

The film is highly rated and has sparked Oscar buzz, despite controversies surrounding the film’s portrayal of revolutionaries and the authoritarian figures that oppose them. I personally feel that the film’s portrayal of these demographics was exaggerated in a way that enhanced the entertainment factor of the film without losing the plot. This is apparent with Sean Penn’s character, who plays Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw, the corrupt military officer who pursues Ferguson and his daughter Willa.

It’s an enjoyable action film with perfect pacing that carries you right along as the story descends into chaos.

“Bugonia” (Oct. 24, 2025) | Picked by Grayson Newbourn, Managing Arts & Life Editor

Directed by: Yorgos Lanthimos

Genre: Black comedy, psychological thriller, sci-fi

Stars: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis

While I wouldn’t consider myself a sci-fi fan, an alien movie starring Emma Stone was something I could not miss. Before its release, dozens of people lined up to shave their heads — Stone’s hair is buzzed off in the film — in order to attend a free advance screening in New York. If that many people are willing to shave their heads to see it, then it must be worth it — and it certainly is.

The film follows Teddy (Jesse Plemons), a beekeeper, warehouse worker at the pharmaceutical company Auxolith and bonafide conspiracy theorist. Along with his autistic cousin Don (Aidan Delbis), Teddy kidnaps Michelle Fuller (Stone), Auxolith’s CEO, who he’s convinced is an alien from the galaxy Andromeda, set on destroying Earth.

It’s a roughly two-hour-long battle of wit as Teddy fights to prove his theories and Michelle fights to escape his basement. Both Plemons and Stone give incredible performances, leaving the audience wondering whether Teddy is truly insane or if Michelle is actually an alien.

“Wicked: For Good” (Nov. 21, 2025) | Picked by Julia Hart, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Directed by: Jon M. Chu

Genre: Musical, fantasy, drama

Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey

“Wicked: For Good” is an incredible movie about friendship, standing up for what’s right and being true to yourself. The story hits all the big emotional beats with comedy, romance, drama and even action, all while featuring songs and musical numbers that make you want to sing along.

What really makes the film work is how the songs tell the story and show the characters growing. Numbers like “For Good” and “I Couldn’t Be Happier” are not just fun to listen to, they make you feel what the characters are going through.

At the end of the day, “Wicked: For Good” balances big emotions with pure entertainment. It’s inspiring, funny and exciting all at once, and it’s definitely one of the best films of 2025.

“Hamnet” (Nov. 26, 2025) | Picked by Antonia Campbell, Arts & Life Editor

Directed by: Chloé Zhao

Genre: Drama, historical fiction

Stars: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Joe Alwyn, Emily Watson

A heartbreaking film based on the 2020 award-winning novel, “Hamnet” follows the personal life of William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his family in late 16th-century England, specifically the aftermath of his son Hamnet’s (Jacobi Jupe) untimely death and how the death affected his wife, Agnes (Jessie Buckley), as well as Shakespeare’s career. No matter your level of familiarity with Shakespeare or the Hamnet novel, this film will make you feel things.

Buckley, an actress I admittedly had not been exposed to until this film, delivers the performance of a decade, making you tear up in any and all parts of the film where crying may not be the expected reaction. Mescal, similarly, puts on a beautiful Shakespeare, one filled with all of the dark and complex emotions you’d expect the famous playwright to feel. Together, the dynamic duo leaves you feeling gutted by the end of the film, with supporting actors Emily Watson, Jupe and his real-life brother Noah Jupe only adding fuel to the sadness fire.

“Hamnet” has scored six Golden Globe nominations, three SAG Actor Award nominations, along with 11 Critics’ Choice nominations, with Jessie Buckley winning the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress on Jan. 4.

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Nov. 26, 2025) | Picked by Antonia Campbell, Arts & Life Editor

Directed by: Rian Johnson

Genre: Murder, mystery

Stars: Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin

As the third installment of the “Knives Out” series, “Wake Up Dead Man” does not disappoint. A cast jam-packed with well-known stars, “Wake Up Dead Man” follows a young priest’s (Josh O’Connor) experience with an off-beat detective (Daniel Craig) at a New York church after a nonsensical murder occurs there.

A classic “Knives Out” mystery filled with twists, turns and humor, the film’s prominent and talented cast delivers in comedic timing especially, but also in dramatic and emotional scenes. O’Connor’s unassuming yet quick-witted priest matched with Craig’s grand and boisterous detective allows for a story you don’t want to look away from. Other notable performances include Josh Brolin’s “Wicks,” Kerry Washington’s “Vera,” Andrew Scott’s “Lee” and Glenn Close’s “Martha.” The film is perfect for when you want something light-hearted, but simultaneously high-quality and entertaining.

“Eternity” (Nov. 26, 2025) | Picked by Helena Hennessy, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Directed by: David Freyne

Genre: Romance, comedy, drama, fantasy, sci-fi

Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner

Falling in love is easy — choosing to make sacrifices to preserve it is the hard part. “Eternity” explores the concept of the afterlife through Joan’s (Elizabeth Olsen) story, who has one week to decide who she will spend the rest of time with — Larry (Miles Teller), her husband of 65 years, or Luke (Callum Turner), her first love who died young.

While the film’s plot follows the typical love triangle set-up, its themes take a much deeper dive into what real love looks like, rather than mere infatuation. The film conveys how longlasting partnership takes more than just commonalities and compatibility, as it relies on the ability to work through any hardship or struggle.

Additionally, each character depiction is as vibrant as the film’s color grading, which feels revolutionary in the sea of lackluster aesthetics of today’s new releases.

“The Housemaid” (Dec. 19, 2025) | Picked by Julia Hart, Arts & Life Senior Writer

Directed by: Paul Feig

Genre: Thriller, drama

Stars: Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar

“The Housemaid” is a smart thriller that keeps you on your toes the entire time. Amanda Seyfried is amazing in it, giving a performance that makes every tense moment feel real and suspenseful. The plot twist is shocking, but perfectly set up.

The story is full of tension and clever storytelling. Each scene adds to the mystery, keeping you guessing while also making you invested in the characters. It’s a perfect mix of drama, suspense and intrigue.

With Seyfried’s performance and the tight pacing, “The Housemaid” is a must-watch. The twists and suspense make it a movie that sticks with you, and it’s one of 2025’s standout thrillers.

“Marty Supreme” (Dec. 25, 2025) | Picked by Grayson Newbourn, Managing Arts & Life Editor

Directed by: Josh Safdie

Genre: Sports drama, comedy, crime

Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’Zion, Gwenyth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma (Tyler, the Creator)

“Marty Supreme” is an unhinged, rollercoaster of a movie. In addition to an overwhelming marketing campaign, the film itself is full of hustling, high stakes table tennis and the selfish actions of an incredibly insufferable, ambitious man.

Set in 1950s New York, aspiring table tennis champion Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) competes for the World Cup trophy, but is met with innumerable challenges along the way, each one more wild than the rest. Mauser’s ambition and ego guide him through his setbacks, at the detriment of everyone around him.

The film has a stacked cast, including Odessa A’Zion as Mauser’s girlfriend Rachel, “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary as wealthy businessman Milton Rockwell, Gwenyth Paltrow as retired actress Kay Stone and Tyler Okonma — also known as Tyler, the Creator, the Grammy award-winning musician — as Mauser’s best friend Wally.

Released in theaters on Christmas Day, the film has already sparked conversations surrounding Oscar’s nominations and already secured a Best Actor win for Chalamet at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.