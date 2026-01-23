When Patrick Knauf learned that his off-campus house had been broken into over winter break, he felt something: deja vu.

His house was also broken into last year during winter break. He couldn’t believe it was happening again.

A third-year in economics, Knauf said he was annoyed and angry, especially since this was the second time.

“The worst part was that I knew replacing everything they stole would set me back financially,” Knauf said.

Tyler Banasiak, one of Knauf’s roommates and a third-year in air transportation, had a similar reaction to Knauf’s.

“It felt like all my valuables were gone,” Banasiak said. “It felt horrible. I remember saying, ‘Gosh, we got robbed a second time.’”

The two were among 33 reports of residential break-ins during winter break in the university area, according to Columbus Division of Police records – almost double what was reported over the same time last year.

Knauf and Banasiak said when their other roommate returned to the residence a few days before the start of spring semester classes, he found wide-open cabinets and ransacked rooms.

The roommates said, now as repeat victims, that even though CPD searched the house and took a report, they wish something more could be done.

“They stole both of my speakers, my Xbox and a bunch of winter clothes,” Knauf said. “It’s just really annoying stuff to replace and a lot of money.”

Banasiak said his clothes were stolen as well, in addition to his comforter.

The group of roommates said they went door to door asking if neighbors had surveillance cameras they could look through and found it at a residence that shares their parking lot.

“The footage got the guys leaving with all of our stuff,” said Banasiak. “But there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said in an email that the public safety department advises students who have been victims of home burglaries to report the incidents to local law enforcement, which means CPD.

Hedman said the safety department also encourages students to use free safety devices, specifically window and door alarms, available at the Ohio Union.

“When traveling, make sure your home’s doors and windows are locked,” Hedman said. “Do not leave valuables at home – take them with you. Stop or pause mail and package deliveries.”

Reflecting on these incidents, both this year and the previous, the roommates said they decided to make efforts to reduce their chances of becoming targets of property crime again.

“We were just looking at Ring cameras, and next year, I’m definitely buying renters insurance,” Knauf said.