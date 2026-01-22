After being unable to find a space to practice beatboxing on campus, Malachi Webster founded Buckeye Beatbox, a student organization that meets weekly and gives students on all levels a space to learn, practice and perform the art.

Webster, a fourth-year in finance and president of Buckeye Beatbox, said the club was created to fill a gap he felt as a student with a niche musical interest. He said he started beatboxing before college and had hoped to find a community at Ohio State that shared the interest, but quickly found out it didn’t exist.

“I had a hard time finding places where I felt comfortable beatboxing,” Webster said. “It’s kind of a weird thing to just do out in public, and I really wish there was a space where people could do it openly without feeling judged.”

Webster said this led him to form Buckeye Beatbox at the end of his second year. The club officially launched during his third year and he said it has grown into a community that prides itself on accessibility, creativity and collaboration.

“Buckeye Beatbox aims to cultivate an engaging and collaborative space for individuals passionate about beatboxing,” Webster said. “Our goal is to nurture a supportive community where members can share their expertise, learn from one another and embrace self-expression through the art of beatbox.”

The club meets on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. in the Timashev Family Music Building, where they host conversational and group activities.

“We usually start with a backing track jam,” Webster said. “We’ll pass a microphone around and let everyone freestyle over a track. It’s a good way to warm up, experiment and just get comfortable.”

Tyler Ahlers, vice president of Buckeye Beatbox and a second-year in animal science, said the welcoming environment is one of the strongest qualities the club has.

“It’s a very friendly club where people work to increase and learn their beatboxing and music skills,” Ahlers said. “Members don’t need any experience, just an interest in the hobby.”

Ahlers said meetings often include workshops, group jams and some activities to help build the members’ confidence and techniques. The club also invites professional beatboxers to campus for workshops and even performances.

“We’ve had well-known beatboxers come in and work with everybody,” Ahlers said. “That’s something you don’t really get anywhere else on campus.”

Webster said that the club has expanded significantly since its inception, moving from casual meetups to more structured learning and community engagement. This year, the organization collaborated with other student groups, such as Ohio State’s Breakin’ Club, a breakdancing student organization and College Mentors for Kids, which connects children with college-aged students to foster connections, engage with learning and build relationships.

“We’re able to do more now because our members have grown so much,” Webster said. “We can talk about advanced techniques, performance skills and even the history of beatboxing.”

One of the most memorable moments in the club came when the members traveled to Kansas for a beatboxing competition, where Webster and Ahlers said they competed with the support of members from the club.

“The other members rooting for me and [Webster] felt really special,” Ahlers said. “It felt like being a team captain trying to bring back something for your group.”

Webster said that those moments reflect the deeper sense of belonging that the club provides for its members.

“Beatboxing is so niche, so when people collectively love it, strong friendships are made,” Ahlers said. “It’s easier to grow when others are helping you.”

For Webster, he said the organization became the defining part of his college experience.

“This club is likely the thing I’ll remember most about college,” Webster said. “It’s given me leadership skills, friendships and a space to express myself.”

As Webster gets ready to graduate, he said the club’s new leadership is ensuring that Buckeye Beatbox will continue to grow.

“I want it to keep existing and reach more people,” Webster said. “Beatboxing is accessible, expressive and powerful. Once people see what can be created, it changes their perspective.”

Any students who are interested in joining Buckeye Beatbox can simply attend a meeting, message the club on Instagram or even join the GroupMe chat, all found on the Find a Student Organization page. Ahlers said all are welcome.

“Once people give it a shot, they usually fall in love with it,” Ahlers said.