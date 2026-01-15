With countless applications, multiple platforms to keep track of and deadlines, the search for internships and post-graduation jobs can feel overwhelming for college students.

To help students navigate the process, Ohio State offers a range of university-wide and college-specific career fairs, advising resources and job-search tools throughout the year, some of which are coming up soon.

Here is a list of upcoming Ohio State events and resources for students.

How to get started:

Most of the information students will need for career support and job seeking can be found through Handshake.

According to the Ohio State Career Center of Excellence within the Office of Academic Affairs, Handshake is “Ohio State’s university-wide position posting system where students have access to search and apply for part-time jobs, internships, co-ops, and full-time career opportunities.”

On Handshake, students can sign in with their Ohio State login: name.# and password for easier access.

Career Fairs

The 2026 Arts and Sciences Ohio State Spring Career Fair

The 2026 Arts and Sciences Spring Career Fair will be held Jan. 20 from 1–5 p.m. at the Ohio Union Grand Ballroom and Performance Hall. The event is open to all current Ohio State students and recent graduates. RSVPing is encouraged but not required and can be completed through Handshake.

The 2026 Engineering Winter Career Fair

The 2026 Engineering Winter Career Fair, sponsored by the Society of Women Engineers, will be held virtually Jan. 26 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Students can find more information and required registration through Handshake.

Professional Sales Career Expo

The Professional Sales Career Expo is being held Jan. 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the Mason Hall 2nd floor rotunda. Students of all class years and majors are welcome to attend and can use Handshake to find registration information.

Career Readiness Fair: So You Want a Career in Sports

The Career Readiness Fair: So You Want a Career in Sports will be held Feb. 6 from 1-4 p.m at the Huntington Club at Ohio Stadium. Students can register and find more information through Handshake.

On Campus Resources:

Buckeye Careers

Buckeye Careers, found on the Career Center of Excellence website, can help students with career-related resources including advising, employer connections, resource guides, internship advice and overall job search, according to its website.

Arts and Sciences Drop-in Coaching Appointments

Career Studio is a place where students can get help with their resume, cover letter and practice interview skills. In addition, it can assist in an overall job search, how to use Handshake and LinkedIn and provide advice for students’ next steps, according to its website.

The Career Studio is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with no appointment needed.