Professors and teachers would have state-authorized permission to teach the positive aspects of religion in U.S. history under a bill in the Ohio legislature called the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act.

Already passed in the Ohio House of Representatives in November, the proposal awaits a Senate vote, which could take place during its next session on Jan. 28. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, and Rep. Michael Dovilla, R-Berea, and would apply to employees of public schools and state institutions of higher education, according to its text.

“The Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act does not create a new law, it clarifies the law,” Click said, according to the minutes of the bill’s first hearing in the Ohio House Education Committee.

The bill is named after the late Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September speaking at Utah Valley University. Supporters say it’s meant to honor his outspoken political and religious views.

“Charlie Kirk was known for being a conservative. Charlie Kirk was also known for being a Christian. Charlie often brought to light those historical facts from our history and people didn’t like to hear that,” Click said at the hearing.

Critics, such as the President of the Ohio Council for the Social Studies, Sarah Kaka, who said the bill adds nothing new to current law.

“It’s creating a problem where none exists,” Kaka said in her testimony before the committee.

As a professor at Ohio Wesleyan University and a former social studies teacher, she said teachers and professors already teach about the role of religion in history, including Christianity.

Click said the bill doesn’t allow instructors to actively try to convert their students into a religion.

“You can’t go into your class and say, ‘Because the programs are Christian, you should be a Christian too,’” Click said.

The bill explicitly mentions “Judeo-Christian values” and their influence on U.S. history. Though the bill uses “religion” as a blanket term, it mostly cites Christian influence in at least 18 of the 26 examples in its text. No other religions are cited.

A few examples from the bill’s text include the organization of the Pilgrims as a church, the religious background of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the impact of religious leaders, including evangelist minister Billy Graham, on U.S. culture.

Isaac Weiner, a professor and director of the Center for the Study of Religion, warned about viewing the many sides of history with bias.

“The problem with historical interpretation and scholarship is that it’s hard,” Weiner said. “The past does not lend itself to any straightforward, simple narrative.”

Testimonies advocating and opposing the bill were submitted. There were 32 opponent testimonies, about half were teachers and 10 of them have taught history. For proponent testimonies, 26 were submitted, with six as teachers and two who have taught history.

Bill supporters include various college Republican groups, students and parents. People against included a member of the American Civil Liberties Union and a church deacon, according to the submitted testimonies.

Supporters see the bill as overdue guidance for teachers who say they face penalties or fear the consequences for teaching Christianity’s effect on history, according to their testimonies. The supporters said they believe this legislation will prevent that.

“Right now in Ohio public education rules and outlines, there’s no real allowance for religious education,” said proponent Joshua Lickliter in his committee testimony. He is a member of the Madison County Republican Central Committee and owner of a political strategy and marketing company.

The bill has yet to be assigned to a Senate committee, according to the bill’s summary page from the Ohio Senate, and can be tracked here.