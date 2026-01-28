Columbus-based artist Yao Cheng is hosting bi-monthly gallery nights at her downtown studio, Yao Cheng Design — located at 57 E. Gay St. — showcasing watercolor paintings that she transforms into prints, home goods and everyday functional products.

Cheng has been creating watercolor work for more than a decade, and to stay connected with the community, she hosts gallery nights on the first Friday of every other month. Her upcoming events are set for Feb. 6 and April 3.

Cheng said the gatherings are designed to showcase her work, invite people into her studio and give them a closer look at her artistic practice.

“It’s just another opportunity for me to open up my space and show people kind of, like, the creative studio space that I work in,” Cheng said. “I derive so much joy and love from painting that I just want to be able to share that with other people.”

In December, Cheng hosted her second gallery night at the studio. The event was holiday-themed and featured festive greeting cards, gift wrap and textile goods, along with her year-round products.

Looking ahead, Cheng said she plans to expand future gallery nights to include hands-on workshops. She said her upcoming event in February will feature a Valentine’s Day watercolor card workshop and a Mother’s Day-themed workshop is planned for May.

“I’m excited about bringing in the physical experience component to my work into these gallery nights because I used to teach watercolor workshops in my studio,” Cheng said. “It was just such a wonderful way to show people and demonstrate to people how I approach watercolor. As soon as you try it, you’re hooked instantly — the magic of it is just awesome.”

Cheng said one of her most popular items is her tea towels.

“The joyful colors of all of my tea towels can fit into any type of kitchen,” Cheng said. “They’re very giftable, they’re small and you can give them to moms, grandmothers and friends.”

Kate Ariga, a longtime supporter of Cheng’s work, said she gifts the towels often and they are her first recommendation when introducing others to Cheng’s art.

“[The tea towels] are practical and they also just make your kitchen look beautiful, unlike most tea towels that you find,” Ariga said. “That’s my go-to when I buy people things.”

Beyond her studio events, Cheng said her work has reached a national audience through retail partnerships. She said her collaborations include Tervis on drinkware designs and with Target, through both its Mondo Llama crafting line and Blue Sky planners.

Ariga said she owns several of the Tervis tumblers and frequently uses them when hosting guests.

“I bought some of the Christmas tumblers from Tervis to give to people this [past] year and it’s always a go-to because they’re meaningful and beautiful,” Ariga said. “I love giving something local to Ohio to people in Ohio.”

Cheng said she also creates commissioned, original watercolor paintings for clients. She said some commissions remain one-of-a-kind artworks, while others are later reproduced into greeting cards or other products.

Ariga said she has commissioned work from Cheng in the past, including a painting of her parents’ farmhouse and vineyard in Ohio. The artwork has since been reproduced as greeting cards that Ariga said her family reorders annually.

Ariga said she first encountered Cheng’s work more than a decade ago at Craft and Outlaws, a Columbus-area craft fair featuring local and Midwest artists. She said Cheng’s booth stood out for its presentation and attention to detail, drawing her in among dozens of vendors.

“You could tell there was a lot of passion fueling what she created because it showed up in how she displayed her artwork,” Ariga said. “It was very different from everything else you saw … you could just tell she thought through every detail.”

Cheng is also currently illustrating a children’s book, a project she said is a shift from her previous work, but has introduced new ideas that will influence future releases, such as pencil drawings.

“I just absolutely fell in love with being able to make things with my hands,” Cheng said. “The visual language of it was extremely compelling, so I’ve just always done painting and drawing.”

Ariga said she stays up-to-date with Cheng’s work as she releases new pieces through her e-newsletter.

“I am so inspired by her passion and creativity,” Ariga said. “It is so lovely to bring her art into our lives and use it in such practical ways. I love it.”

More information about Yao Cheng Design can be found on its website.