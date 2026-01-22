The demolition of The Little Bar, a beloved establishment known for its welcoming environment, game day celebrations and close-knit community — located at 2195 N. High St. — has been postponed.

A demolition date of Jan. 12 was previously set by project Architect Mitchell Acock at a University Area Commission’s Zoning Committee meeting on Oct. 6, 2025 to replace the bar with a nine to 12 story apartment building that will touch High Street, Norwich and Lane Avenues, per prior Lantern reporting.

John Massimiani, co-owner of The Little Bar, said his lease for the bar’s property ends March 31. He did not comment on a closure date for the business. Massimiani said he was on vacation in Cancún, Mexico when he was sent a video of the FOX 28 Columbus live news broadcast discussing the Jan. 12 demolition date.

“I don’t understand how they’re putting stories on the news saying it’s being knocked down,” Massimiani said. “I don’t know why they keep saying that date, because that’s not the date.”

Massimiani explained The Little Bar never had an agreement in place with the demolition project developers stating that the bar would close prior to March 31.

“Everybody thinks we’re closing early,” Massimiani said in expressing his concern with the publication of the previous project timeline.

To combat this confusion, the bar has posted stories via their Instagram account to keep the Ohio State community informed of their weekly hours.

Seth Golding, University Area commissioner and zoning committee chair, said he was not surprised by the delay.

“Big projects are usually a little later by the time they get all their ducks in a row; a little longer than when they first state,” Golding said. “I remember [Jan. 12] being thrown out. I guess I always think of that as sort of a loose date they aim for because there’s so many things involved.”

Golding said he is most curious as to how the upcoming construction will impact the Ohio State community.

“I am anxious to see how the construction affects business as usual in that area of town, as far as how much disruption it’ll be,” Golding said. “It’s definitely going to be a sort of inconvenience for a lot of people, but it’s really not different than other big projects.”

In reflecting on the business’ eventual closure, Massimiani said he is grateful for the community that The Little Bar has established, and the care it has shown customers.

“Everybody’s enjoyed the last 20 years,” Massimiani said. “We got a good product there. I’m sorry that we’re leaving, but I don’t really have any choices. Just come. Come as much as you can before we end up not being there anymore.”

Golding expressed his sympathy for The Little Bar and its patrons as it teeters toward its eventual fate.

“I’m personally sad to see smaller businesses evaporate from our landscape,” Golding said. Especially ones that have been here a long time … It’s a done deal, but hopefully The Little Bar can get a new location, or something to that effect.”