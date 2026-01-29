Dollhouse & Co is bringing all the Valentine’s Day vibes with their Sanrio themed pop-up event Sunday.

Dollhouse & Co — a woman, people of color and queer-owned business — will host Kitty’s Sweetheart Market at 401 W. Town St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a $5 entry cost, the event will include a live set by DJ Envy, a fourth-year in communications, a “Best Dressed” contest with prizes from the vendors, a matcha and chai bar, $85 flash tattoos and more than 30 vendors catering to the market’s theme.

Sania Mohamed, host of Dollhouse & Co, said her goal is to create a safe and comfortable environment for those specifically of minority backgrounds, offering more feminine products.

“Its very important for me to create a space where other people like me feel seen and heard and feel safe vending as well shopping,” Mohamed said. “We are a very fem-focused market, so I want to make sure that our vendors cater towards our community here of the hot girls, gays and theys.”

While also aligning with her morals, Mohamed said each theme coincides with the products of the chosen vendors.

“We really try to curate the vendors according to the theme,” Mohamed said. “We want to emulate it.”

Maliha Pyarali, owner of Sufi Chai House and a third-year in marketing, is a new vendor for the Dollhouse & Co markets this year. At this event, Pyarali will be bringing a specialty menu of matcha and chai drinks, inspired by her Pakistani culture.

The menu is centered around Sanrio, offering drinks such as the Hello Kitty matcha, Cinnamoroll chai and more. The full menu is available on Dollhouse & Co’s Instagram.

Pyarali said much of her inspiration comes from her own childhood memories, as her family shares the same love of chai. She also looks to open her own chai shop following her graduation in May.

“We always end our meal with a cup of chai,” Pyarali said.

Valerie Tran is a returning vendor who will be bringing her business, Pochettely, best known for being Ohio’s first Italian charm bar, to the market.

Tran said her business name originates from the French word “pochette,” which means “little pocket.”

“Little pockets of things you love,” Tran said.

Additionally, Tran expressed her enthusiasm towards the event and how well it pairs with Pochettely.

“We’re really excited for Kitty’s Sweetheart Market because it celebrates fun, nostalgia, and connection in a really joyful way,” Tran said in a text message. “The Y2K and sweetheart theme pair naturally with what we do, creating personalized keepsakes that feel playful but meaningful.”

Mohamed said it brings her joy to meet and work with new vendors.

“We like to keep a rotating mix of new and returning vendors throughout all of our markets,” Mohamed said. “Even in this market, I’m really excited that we’ll have a lot of new people that I haven’t worked with before.”

Mohamed started her personal business in 2021, Genie Baby, selling Y2K and vintage clothing. She said her experiences in the community led her to create a more inviting marketing scene.

“Being a woman-owned business in Columbus, especially in the vintage scene, I felt like at that time in 2021 I was one out of very few women vendors, as well as being [a] POC,” Mohamed said.

Mohamed said she no longer has this feeling, especially when hosting her own markets.

“I genuinely have the most fun at my markets,” Mohamed said. “I love the people that come out and the interactions that I have.”

For more information on the event, including featured vendors, speciality drinks, potential prizes and more, visit Dollhouse & Co’s Instagram.