I Scream Gelato will be opening its doors at 2010 N. High Street to the public once again Thursday, offering deals, prizes and a new gelato flavor.

The shop closed Dec. 1, 2025 due to flooding from the apartments above the storefront. This was the second time it was forced to shut down, after closing June 5, 2025, also as a result of flooding.

I Scream Gelato has a second location at Polaris Mall that has remained open, but the shop is eager to reopen its High Street location, said Cameron Blight, manager of the High St. location and fourth-year in air transportation. The shop is offering various deals and prizes Thursday through Sunday to welcome back its customers.

“Thursday, we’d be doing T-shirt giveaways — like, first 100 people after 8 p.m. get a free T-shirt,” Blight said. “Then, we’re going to be doing merchandise giveaways. We have new custom merch that we’ve designed.”

In addition, Blight said the shop will be offering free buckeye-flavored gelato from 4-8 p.m. and a buy-one-get-one-free deal from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, 50% off specialty desserts Friday and T-shirt giveaways throughout the weekend.

“Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we’re actually also doing a grand prize giveaway each day,” Blight said. “It will be announced via social media, but it’s actually going to be based on people who are coming into the store.”

I Scream Gelato will also be offering free coffee Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Myers, co-owner of the Columbus franchise, said the shop has made changes to the pricing of its coffee.

“Any size latte is $3.50, so it’s just a flat $3.50 charge,” Myers said. “You can get whatever flavoring you want.”

While there are plenty of deals and prizes set for its grand re-opening, Blight said I Scream Gelato has other exciting news to share.

“We actually have a new flavor,” Blight said. “We haven’t announced it yet, but it’s Dubai chocolate.”

As Dubai chocolate makes its debut, Blight said the store’s vegan, mango gelato flavor will also be returning.

Though the store is excited about its newest flavor, Myers said he wants Ohio State students to know the shop serves more than just gelato.

“We have everything from crepes, Belgian and bubble waffles to gelato — obviously — and hot and cold caffeinated drinks,” Myers said. “It’s not just a place to come and get a cup of gelato. There’s a lot of different options.”

Myers said the team at I Scream Gelato is excited and ready to come back, serve students and have a good time.

“I mean, you don’t open a store right across the street from Ohio State’s campus without, you know, loving serving college kids and just enjoying that back and forth,” Myers said. “Really, it’s that we enjoy kids coming in and studying and just hanging out, getting coffee, milkshakes, whatever they want.”