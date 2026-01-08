Matcha Me, a local café offering matcha sourced directly from Japan, will open a second location in the new year, bringing their traditional matcha and specialty drinks to more of the Columbus community.

Currently located in the Old North at 2348 N. High St., the café will open a new location in the Short North at 14 E. Lincoln St., according to 614NOW.

“This location will be an extension of our first café, expanding the Matcha Me experience rather than reinventing it,” Gardenia Gomez, owner of Matcha Me, said in an email. “Guests can expect the same high-quality matcha and attention to detail we’re known for, with thoughtful refinements to the space and overall flow.”

The official opening date has not yet been announced, but Gomez said information will be released on the café’s Instagram when it becomes available.

“As we get closer to opening, we’ll be announcing details around events and celebrations on our Instagram,” Gomez said.

Gomez said the inspiration behind opening a second Matcha Me is to build on the environment the first location has curated.

“The motivation behind opening a second location was to continue expanding Matcha Me and bring high-quality matcha to more people, while building on the strong sense of community that has grown around our first location,” Gomez said.

In the long-term, Gomez said Matcha Me plans on expanding further, stretching beyond the bounds of Columbus.

“That growth will be paced and intentional, making sure each location still feels personal and community-driven,” Gomez said.

For more information, visit Matcha Me’s Instagram page.