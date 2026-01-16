Ohio State’s frontcourt is getting a boost midseason, due to a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas ruling Friday.

Donovan “Puff” Johnson, a sixth-year senior and former North Carolina and Penn State forward, has been granted immediate eligibility to join the Buckeyes.

The ruling comes at a critical point in Ohio State’s season as the Buckeyes deal with mounting injuries in the frontcourt during the heart of Big Ten play. With postseason hopes still in reach, Johnson’s immediate eligibility offers Ohio State much needed depth.

On Friday, Johnson received a temporary restraining order against the NCAA by Judge Sheryl K. Munson of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. This ruling comes two months after Johnson sued for immediate eligibility in November, but was denied by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

But after Munson’s approval on Friday, Johnson is now eligible to play his sixth season of college basketball.

According to 247Sports, there will be a full hearing for Johnson’s case on Jan. 30, allowing for Johnson to play for the Buckeyes until there’s a decision during the hearing.

Johnson, 25, has played 111 collegiate basketball games in his career, and spent three seasons with North Carolina and two with Penn State.

In the 2024-25 season, Johnson started 17 games for the Nittany Lions, and averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game, prior to being sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury.

In his sophomore season with North Carolina in 2021-22, Johnson scored 11 points off the bench in the National Championship for the Tar Heels.

The ruling of Johnson’s eligibility now gives the Buckeyes some much-needed depth.

Forwards Christoph Tilly and Brandon Noel suffered injuries in the past two weeks, depleting the Buckeyes’ frontcourt. Tilly’s status for Ohio State’s matchup against UCLA at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. is uncertain, while Noel is expected to be out for an extended period of time.

Although it’s unclear when Johnson will make his Buckeye-debut, the 6-foot-8 will be an asset for Ohio State as the Buckeyes look to make a push to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

This story will be updated as The Lantern receives more information.