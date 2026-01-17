Ohio State entered Saturday in need of a resume win. It left with one of the most complete performances of the season.

Behind 72 total points from John Mobley Jr., Bruce Thornton and Devin Royal, the Buckeyes defeated the UCLA Bruins 86-74 to pick up their first home conference win of the season.

Ohio State never trailed and, for the first time since the season opener against IU Indy, had three players score more than 20 points.

“We’ve been fighting to have some days like this,” head coach Jake Diebler said. “We haven’t had a lot [of games] where we’ve had three or four guys roll.”

The performance came at a needed moment for Ohio State, which entered the weekend 5-5 in its previous 10 games and without consecutive wins over Power Four opponents this season.

For the third straight game, the Buckeyes set the tone early, jumping out to a nine-point lead midway through the first half. Ohio State controlled the interior from the opening minutes, scoring 16 points in the paint and collecting nine second-chance points to establish early separation.

UCLA chipped away at the lead, cutting the deficit to one with two minutes remaining in the half.

But as they did all day, Ohio State answered.

Mobley Jr. drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 9-4 run and send the Buckeyes into the locker room with a 42-36 lead and renewed momentum.

That momentum carried into the second half and never shifted back.

Ohio State opened the period with a 12-0 run, pushing its lead into double figures. Mobley Jr. sparked the push with his fifth three-pointer of the night, as the Buckeyes dictated pace and spacing on both ends of the floor.

After scoring a season-low three points in Sunday’s loss to Washington, the sophomore guard led the team with a career-high 28 points and knocked down six three-pointers.

“We’ve got high-level expectations for him, and he has major expectations for himself,” Diebler said about Mobley Jr. “That’s why we were able to see such a quick response.”

UCLA briefly countered with seven straight points, but the response was immediate. Royal and Thornton combined for an 8-0 run that extended Ohio State’s advantage to 62-43 with 12:56 remaining, the largest lead of the game.

Beyond the perimeter shooting, Ohio State continued to control the paint. The Buckeyes outrebounded UCLA 37-27 and outscored the Bruins by 12 inside.

“I think rebounding wins the game,” Royal said. “If we can beat teams on the glass, offense and defense, we can definitely win games.”

Much of Ohio State’s season has been defined by late-game tension, with multiple one-possession finishes in conference play.

Saturday was a different story.

UCLA was unable to cut the deficit below 10 points in the second half as the Buckeyes closed comfortably and secured their first win over a Big Ten opponent with a winning conference record.

“Just keeping our foot on the gas,” Mobley Jr. said. “There were times earlier this year where we’d get a lead and relax. We didn’t want to do that today. We knew how important this game was for us.”