A student-led initiative called MUNDO has built a community for students to learn more about culture, identity and social issues from hands-on experiences, rather than lectures in a classroom.

Founded in 1997, MUNDO stands for Multicultural Understanding through Nontraditional Discovery Opportunities. Julius Mayo, an advisor and assistant director of Academic Initiatives, said the initiative first started out as a residence hall project with the goal of giving students different ways to learn about multicultural issues.

Mayo said the project has since expanded past residence halls, such as Blackburn and Haverfield, after students expressed that they wanted more opportunities to discuss social issues outside of campus.

“It started with students saying that they wanted to learn by doing,” Mayo said. “That idea has never changed.”

One of MUNDO’s earliest initiatives focused on HIV/AIDS awareness, paired with an educational trip to New York City. Mayo said those earlier programs shaped the model MUNDO still uses today, combining service, travel and reflection to help students learn about complex topics affecting many members of the community both on and off campus.

Hayley Cymerman, co-president of MUNDO and a fourth-year in sociology and international studies, said the initiative’s theme for this year is “Game On: Winning at the Game of Life.”

“We want students to walk away with skills they can actually use right away,” Cymerman said. “The goal is to make the learning practical and give people tools they can apply in their everyday lives.”

In a previous MUNDO meeting, Cymerman said the game “Clue” was used to help practice intentional listening.

“We wanted people to consider how they pick up on details and how they talk to each other,” Cymerman said.

In another session, she said they used “Monopoly” to help teach personal finance.

“People came up afterward saying they wished we did things like this sooner,” Cymerman said.

Mental health is also a major focus for MUNDO. Cymerman said MUNDO offers REACH suicide-prevention training through Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program because there is always a request for more resources.

“I think students feel safer when they know how to help their friends,” Cymerman said.

Mayo also said that off-campus learning is just as important. The group plans to attend cultural festivals throughout Columbus, because he said “it gives students a chance to see communities they might not interact with otherwise.”

Along with the focus on mental health and on and off campus living, travel experiences are also part of the initiative. Mayo said MUNDO organizes trips each year to cities such as Washington, Los Angeles and New York, so students are able to connect what they learn in meetings to real-world places.

One of MUNDO’s programs, “Life as a Buckeye,” is a chance for members and guest speakers to share personal experiences connected to culture and identity. Cymerman said these types of conversations help participants understand different perspectives they may not learn about elsewhere.

“People open up in ways you don’t expect,” Cymerman said. “Once someone shares their experience, it creates space for others to feel comfortable doing the same, and those conversations end up being really meaningful.”

The MUNDO initiative is also planning a new program called “Adnam,” which Mayo said will focus on mentorship and leadership development specifically for third and fourth-years.

“We want students to stay connected as their needs change,” Mayo said.

The group meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ohio Union, which Cymerman said is a schedule that keeps the group consistent. She said the initiative will continue to adjust as membership grows.

“If someone brings us an idea that reflects what students need, we try hard to make it happen,” Cymerman said.

