Columbus officially launched its countdown to the 2027 NCAA Women’s Final Four Thursday with the unveiling of the event’s logo at Nationwide Arena.

The Columbus Local Organizing Committee, in partnership with the NCAA, held a news conference to formally kick off preparations for the championship, which will be held April 2-4, 2027.

Linda Logan, CEO and president of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, said the logo unveiling marks the beginning of a buildup that extends well beyond the games themselves.

“The women’s Final Four is more than just three games,” Logan said. “It’s about passion, teamwork, dedication, drive and sacrifice, and it impacts our entire community.”

The Final Four returns to Columbus for the first time since 2018, when the championship sold out all three games and generated $22 million in direct visitor spending, a figure organizers expect to rise to $32 million in 2027.

Logan said the growth reflects both the evolution of the Women’s Final Four and events surrounding the weekend.

“When we hosted before, there were only a handful of ancillary events beyond what the NCAA organized,” Logan said. “Now, there are dozens more surrounding events, meetings and celebrations that come with this championship.”

She added that the city’s expanded downtown footprint has positioned Columbus to support the event on a larger scale.

“We have more hotels, more restaurants and a larger footprint around the arena than we did before,” Logan said. “It’s really a combination of all of those things.”

Speakers throughout the news conference tied the event to Columbus’ broader push to establish itself as a national hub for women’s athletics. In his 2025 State of the City address, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced an initiative aimed at positioning the city as the nation’s capital of women’s sports.

Ross Bjork, Ohio State’s senior vice president and athletic director, said the Women’s Final Four aligns with that vision and extends its impact beyond the games themselves.

“It’s about inspiring young female athletes to dream big,” Bjork said. “To see women on the court and say, ‘That can be me one day.’”

Bjork added that Ohio State will again serve as a host partner for the championship.

“What we have here in Columbus is special,” Bjork said. “Whatever we host, we take it to the highest level, and this Final Four will be no exception.”

Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president for women’s basketball, said additional programming and community involvement will continue to be announced as the event approaches.

“You’re going to continue to hear a lot more about that,” Holzman said. “A lot of different ways and new ways that didn’t exist in 2018 that the community is going to be able to be highly integrated and involved in this event for all ages.”