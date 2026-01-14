After Les Wexner failed to accept a subpoena multiple times, an Ohio judge granted a different method to serve Wexner for his time as an Ohio State Board of Trustee member in a lawsuit brought on by the survivors of Dr. Richard Strauss.

On Monday, Judge Michael Watson from the Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division, granted a request by the Strauss survivors for alternate service of the subpoena in a lawsuit against Ohio State over how the university handled Strauss’ sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Strauss was an athletic team doctor for several men’s sports and a physician at the Student Health Center from 1978-98, per prior Lantern reporting. Throughout his tenure, Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients, with university officials aware of the abuse as early as 1979.

Wexner was on the university’s board of trustees from 1988-97, overlapping with Strauss’ time at the university and his eventual removal, according to the documents. Wexner was also on the board during Strauss’ disciplinary hearings and the nonrenewal of his employment contract, the court said.

Attorneys of the survivors have made multiple attempts to serve Wexner, including giving it to Wexner’s attorney, Matthew Zeiger, which he did not accept.

The attorneys also attempted to personally serve Wexner, first at his New Albany home, and then at a Sept. 23 Board of Trustees meeting. Court records state the attempt was made where the attorneys were told Wexner no longer attends these meetings.

The survivor’s attorneys also sent subpoena-bearing Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies to Wexner’s house twice. Both attempts were unsuccessful, according to the document.

Under the new option the judge approved, the attorneys are now allowed to leave a copy of the subpoena with Wexner’s security personnel, mail it to his house or email a copy to Wexner’s attorney, records show.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight Reform also sent a subpoena on Jan. 7 to Wexner regarding his longstanding ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, per prior Lantern reporting. Wexner’s legal representative said he will fully cooperate with the federal inquiry.