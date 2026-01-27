Columbus received about a foot of snow this weekend, and Ohio State is continuing to make progress on roads and sidewalks, expecting to completely reopen campus by Wednesday unless weather conditions dictate otherwise.

Facilities and Operations Department crews have been working 12-hour shifts, prioritizing areas near the Wexner Medical Center and dining facilities said Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, in an email.

The crews will need to clear 130 miles of sidewalk and 40 miles of roads on campus, Hedman said. CampusParc is also in the process of clearing the parking lots and garages.

Due to the low temperatures, salt may not be as effective at melting ice from sidewalks and roads, so Hedman said people should be careful when walking or driving and to allow extra time to get around campus.

When asked about extending online classes due to an extreme cold warning until midnight Tuesday and an expected high of 13 degrees, Hedman said Ohio State anticipates in-person classes and normal campus operations on Wednesday unless weather conditions dictate otherwise, per Ohio State’s press release.

According to the GrubHub app, Traditions at Scott, Kennedy and Morrill are open.

All recreational sports facilities are open with regular semester hours but Group Fitness classes and intramural sports will resume on Wednesday, according to Ohio State Recreational Sports website.

In an email sent on Sunday at 1:27 p.m., Ohio State announced classes would be held online on Monday and Tuesday after the National Weather Service projected 11 or more inches of snow, per prior Lantern reporting.