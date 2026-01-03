Aaron Scott Jr. will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Scott, a cornerback, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024 and recorded 11 tackles and one pass deflection across two seasons at Ohio State.

Throughout the season, Scott was buried in a veteran cornerback room behind Davison Igbinosun and Jermaine Matthews Jr., but carved out a role on special teams.

“The last 13 times that we’ve run down on kickoff, [Scott] was the first guy to the 30-yard line,” head coach Ryan Day said after the Washington game. “Aaron Scott’s going to start playing more football around here.”

Despite his effort on kickoff and punt coverage units, Scott saw limited action on defense outside of garbage time.

With the graduation of Igbinosun and the possibility that Matthews could forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft, Scott was expected to have an opportunity to compete for a starting cornerback role in 2026.

Instead, he will do so elsewhere.

A Springfield, Ohio, native, Scott will have two years of eligibility remaining and becomes the second Ohio State cornerback from the 2024 recruiting class to enter the portal, joining Bryce West, who announced his departure Thursday.

Follow along for all Buckeye transfer news here.