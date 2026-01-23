Indiana had sucked the air out of the Schottenstein Center for most of the night Thursday, but it all changed after Ohio State’s Brynn Martin hit a lead-taking 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Eruption.

“It felt electric to me,” guard Kennedy Cambridge said. “All of us were just out there screaming, showing appreciation to each other, and I think that made us want to turn up on defense even more.”

For the first time in the game, the Buckeyes had gained a lead, 50-47, and were in firm control the rest of the way.

Despite being down 10 points at halftime, No. 12 Ohio State defeated Indiana 81-67 on Thursday, extending its win streak to seven games and improving to 18-2 on the season.

“I thought our press was terrific in the second half, our offensive execution was significantly better, and that’s what we wanted,” head coach Kevin McGuff said.

Kylie Kitts, who had been an everyday starter, did not play after getting injured against No. 9 TCU on Monday.

“She sustained a shoulder injury versus TCU, couldn’t play tonight and will probably be day-to-day for a while,” McGuff said.

For a Buckeyes group that already runs off a short bench, her absence presented plenty of issues in the win over the Hoosiers, mainly on the glass.

The Hoosiers came into the game ranked 341st out of 359 teams in rebounds per game and outrebounded the Buckeyes 30-21.

Although Indiana shot 56% from the field, 65% from 3-point range and had more rebounds, the Buckeyes forced 26 turnovers thanks mostly to their full-court press, steadily narrowing the Hoosiers’ lead.

Ohio State generated 34 points off turnovers, a key factor that helped them pull away.

“If we’re going to be good with [Kitts] out, it’s got to be pace on offense, spacing and our press has to be part of that,” McGuff said.

Ava Watson stole the ball six times, with Kennedy Cambridge right behind her with five.

“It’s important for us to keep playing fast and being aggressive on defense so we can get teams like Indiana out of rhythm,” Watson said.

Another issue with Kitts being out was that starting center Elsa Lemmilä, who picked up her fourth foul in the third quarter, had to sit so the Buckeyes would have her later in the game.

Being two bigs down, the 5-foot-8 Kennedy Cambridge had to play center, with Ohio State hurting in the size department. The Buckeyes tallied 17 personal fouls, and with only three bench players seeing action, foul trouble could quickly get out of hand.

“With Kylie out, that really puts us in a vulnerable position, so we’ve got to be really mindful of that moving forward,” McGuff said.

Although Jaloni Cambridge once again led the team in scoring with 22 points, all five starters scored in double figures, along with Martin off the bench, who scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

“[Martin] had some great minutes, made some big shots, and she was in the right place at the right time,” McGuff said.

The rugged Big Ten slate does not get easier for the Buckeyes, who will look to play a complete game against No. 10 Iowa on Sunday.

“If we want to become the team we’re capable of being—and we did it for about a half tonight—that’s not going to win Sunday,” McGuff said. “You’re not going to beat Iowa, in Iowa City, playing 20 minutes.”