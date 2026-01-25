Ohio State’s Columbus campus will have online classes on Monday and Tuesday after Columbus is expecting to have up to a foot of snow.

According to an email sent by Ohio State News at 1:27 p.m., the National Weather Service is projecting 11 or more inches of snow this weekend in Franklin County. The email said all in-person classes are cancelled and instructors are encouraged to hold virtual synchronous classes.

Ohio State said it expects in-person classes to resume on Wednesday unless the weather continues to worsen.

Dining halls and recreation buildings will be limited and libraries are closed for the rest of Sunday, the email said.

Essential services on campus will remain open, the email said this includes the Wexner Medical Center and clinical services.

The last time Ohio State went remote was almost a year prior due to expected heavy snow and winds, per prior Lantern reporting.

Ravi Bellamkonda, the executive vice president and provost, decided to cancel in-person classes based on information gathered from the public safety team and facilities professionals, according to an Ohio State press release.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.