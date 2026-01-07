A busy Tuesday night brought several developments for Ohio State’s wide receiver room.

Within the same hour, Quincy Porter Jr. entered the transfer portal, Carnell Tate declared for the NFL draft and Jeremiah Smith affirmed his commitment to return to Ohio State in a post on X.

“Not going anywhere,” the post said.

While it was expected that Tate would forgo his senior season and enter the draft, Porter’s departure comes as a surprise.

The former five-star recruit in the class of 2024 becomes the fourth Buckeye receiver to hit the portal, joining Bryson Rodgers, Damarion Witten and fellow 2024 five-star Mylan Graham.

All four receivers were recruited by former Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who took the head coaching job at the University of South Florida on Dec. 3.

A 6-foot-4 receiver from New Jersey, Porter was the third-highest rated recruit in Ohio State’s 2024 class and the highest-rated wide receiver, according to 247Sports.

In his freshman season, Porter recorded four catches for 59 yards while appearing in four games, preserving his redshirt. He was ruled out with an undisclosed injury for the Buckeyes’ final three games of the season.

It was thought that with the departures of Tate and Graham, Porter would be next in line to fill the outside receiver spot opposite Smith.

Instead, he will be battling for a starting role elsewhere and will have four years of eligibility remaining.