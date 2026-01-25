















Despite below-freezing temperatures and wind chill, over 100 protesters gathered at the corner of High Street and Lane Avenue in the latest anti-ICE protest.

The last-minute protest was organized by the Columbus Chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, also known as PSL, on Saturday after a federal border patrol agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis.

“We’re here to protest this violence and demand ICE out of our cities and an end to the deportations,” said Michelle, a PSL organizer and a sixth-year in environmental science who declined to provide her last name.

In addition, the group called for a general strike to encourage people to stop working, businesses to stop opening and students to refuse to attend school.

On Friday, businesses around Minneapolis closed down in solidarity to the thousands of anti-ICE protesters throughout the city, according to the New York Times. Michelle said PSL is encouraging Columbus to do the same.

“We believe that a general strike is what’s needed to bring attention to these issues and call for real solutions rather than scapegoating immigrants, scapegoating refugees, black people, all these different groups Trump claims are causing the problems,” Michelle said.

Michelle said that general strikes are historically a way to draw attention to important societal issues.

“If we withhold our labor and we stop business as usual, they’ll have to pay attention,” Michelle said.

People began to gather at 4 p.m. with signs that included “From Columbus to Minneapolis, Stop ICE terror,” and “ICE out of our communities.”

Throughout the hour, the crowd chanted “one struggle, one fight, all unite for immigrant rights,” and “Donald Trump, let’s be clear, immigrants are welcome here,” among others.

Speakers also supported PSL’s goals, criticizing ICE and calling for worker and student solidarity.

During a speakers’ presentation and chanting, a small group of six to eight college-aged men attempted to disrupt the gathering, carrying signs of their own that read “we love Trump” and shouting back at some members of the crowd.

The Columbus Police Dialogue team instructed the men to remain at a distance from the PSL crowd, and they eventually left.

After over an hour of chanting, part of the group dispersed while another group of roughly 60 began walking to WOSU at 1800 N. Pearl St. to attend a documentary showing and Q&A on “Earth’s Greatest Enemy,” with some dispersing after arriving out front.

Both Ohio State police and Columbus Police Department were present with about six officers. The four CPD officers adorned blue vests, symbolizing they were a part of the Columbus Police Dialogue team meant to help promote peaceful protests by facilitating conversations and informing people of their First Amendment rights, per prior Lantern reporting.

This has been the third anti-ICE protest on campus within the past week. The first was protesting the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s involvement at an Ohio State career fair, resulting in the arrest of three people, two of them students, per prior Lantern reporting.

One of the arrested students was present at the second protest, which also criticized recent actions of ICE and other current issues.

Minneapolis has been the target of increased ICE activity due to allegations of fraud from its high Somali population.

Tensions within Minneapolis have grown and continue to increase after Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the U.S. National Guard today in response to hundreds protesting after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37 year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, according to AP News.

Columbus has seen a similar increase in ICE activity with “Operation Buckeye,” which has resulted in over 280 arrests, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release.