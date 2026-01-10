The 762 students and staff living in Taylor Tower will have to find alternative housing after a significant pipe failure caused major flooding on multiple floors early Saturday morning.

Ohio State decided that the tower could no longer be occupied for the spring semester while the plumbing system and elevators are being repaired, according to Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson.

“After assessing the damage throughout the day, it became clear that, given the extent of the damage and the length of time it will take to make the necessary repairs, particularly to the plumbing system and elevator operations, Taylor Tower will not be a viable housing facility for spring semester 2026,” Isaacs said in the email.

Residents will have the option to relocate to available dorms on campus or can cancel their spring semester housing contract for a full refund, Isaacs said.

Once students decide, housing will schedule when they can receive their items from their dorm, according to an email obtained by The Lantern.

Residents will also receive a $400 credit on their university account and $75 on their BuckID to assist in unexpected expenses, Isaacs said.

Students were contacted in an email Saturday morning, instructing them to either delay their move-in as classes start Monday or find short-term alternative housing, per prior Lantern reporting.

Kiersten Morgan, a second-year in chemical engineering and third-floor resident, said she couldn’t believe this was happening to her. Although her room was not damaged, she will still need to find alternative housing.