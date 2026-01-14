Threes Above High is set to host A Night of Full Out Fun — in memorial of Cailin Joyce, a second-year interior design major and Ohio State Club Dance Team member — 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Joyce — a vibrant member of her community — passed away Dec. 4 after a months-long battle with a rare blood disorder caused by Epstein-Barr virus, according to a GoFundMe page created in support of her and her family. According to the dive bar’s Instagram post, 50 percent of all proceeds from the night will be donated directly to Joyce’s family in celebration of her life and legacy.

“It is one of our greatest points of pride that when our community is in need, people know they can turn to us,” Scott Ellsworth, owner of Threes Above High, said in an Instagram direct message. “Being able to provide a space to honor a member of the Ohio State family is exactly why we do what we do.

“It’s about more than just a fundraiser, it’s about showing up for one another.”

In her time at Ohio State, Joyce played a vital role in establishing connection amongst her teammates through her caring demeanor and sense of humor, according to prior Lantern reporting.

“[Joyce] was a Buckeye who fought a courageous battle, left a lasting mark on her community, and will be deeply missed,” Threes Above High said in an Instagram post. “This is one of those nights we come together as a community, to honor her and dance.”

Ellsworth said his hope for the evening is that students can take a moment to appreciate life and the people around them.

“I want [students] to walk away feeling proud of themselves for coming together to celebrate the life of one of our own,” Ellsworth said. “There is something incredibly powerful about seeing this community unite for a common cause.”

To help drive sales as high as possible, Ellsworth said the dive bar will be offering special deals for the night, such as $2 bomb shots, $12 bottles of champagne, and $3 Busch Light 16oz cans.

“The ultimate goal is to raise a significant amount of money so Cailin’s parents can see what this community looks like when it comes together,” Ellsworth said. “It really is a thing of beauty.”

Donations can also be made via the Threes Above High’s Venmo account — the username is threesabovehigh — and will go directly to the Joyce family.