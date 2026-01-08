The House Committee on Oversight Reform sent a subpoena to Les Wexner, chairman of the Wexner Medical Center and founder of L Brands on Wednesday, in relation to his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a press release, the committee explained that it issued the subpoena due to Wexner’s longstanding ties with Epstein as a financial advisor and that he paid for Epstein’s New York City home. In addition, Virginia Giuffre, a prominent victim of Epstein, named Wexner in a deposition of one of the men she was trafficked to, according to the release.

In addition to Wexner, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-California, sent subpoenas for Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, Epstein’s lawyer and accountant, respectively, according to the release.

“These subpoenas for the executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, and billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, are an enormous step forward in our investigation to deliver justice for the survivors and truth for the American people,” Garcia said in the release. “Oversight Democrats know how important it is to follow the money to identify anyone that enabled Epstein’s horrific abuses and illegal activities. We are now one step closer to ending this White House cover-up.”

Wexner’s legal representative said in an email Wexner will cooperate fully with any governmental inquiry into Epstein, just as he did in the U.S. Attorney’s investigation into Epstein where Wexner was told that he was neither a co-conspirator nor a target.

In the most recent release of the Epstein files by the U.S. Department of Justice, an email shows Wexner communicated with Epstein in 2008 despite Wexner’s estate previously claiming their relationship ended the year before, per prior Lantern reporting.