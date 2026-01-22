The Undergraduate Student Government executive branch hosted an open house on Tuesday to explain the responsibilities and impact of student government as the election application deadline nears on Jan. 25.

The event, held during USG’s weekly cabinet meeting, allowed prospective members to learn how the organization operates and explore its various committees before deciding whether to apply. The upcoming election is to fill next year’s executive branch and various committee positions.

“The purpose of the open house was to give potential new members an inside look into what being a committee representative in USG can look like,” said Anoushka Dubey, director of recruitment and membership for USG and second-year in public health. “It helps them see what different committees do and where they might fit in this really big organization.”

Brett Shuster, a committee representative for recruitment and first-year in journalism, said the event helped potential applicants better understand how cabinet meetings operate and decide which committee best fits their interests.

Dubey said the event aimed to show students how diverse USG representatives are.

“I hope they understand how diverse and truly representative USG is and how there truly is a place for every single major,” Dubey said. “I hope people leave the event thinking there is a place for them here.”

Shuster said many students might hesitate to apply due to misconceptions about student government.

“I think people see student government as hard or scary to join, or that it’s too much work,” Shuster said. “It is a lot of work, but it’s work that is very important and is benefiting the whole student body, and it’s not hard or scary to join.”

USG leaders emphasized that the time commitment varies depending on a student’s level of involvement. All members are required to attend weekly cabinet meetings, communicate with directors and assist with events, Dubey said. Students seeking more responsibility can take on additional leadership roles.

Both Dubey and Shuster encouraged students who are unsure about applying to take the opportunity.

“If you’re on the fence, just join,” Shuster said. “I joined my second week of freshman year, and it helped me meet so many new people and really get involved on campus.”

Dubey said students should apply for reasons beyond professional development.

“I’ve met people that I’ll be friends with for life,” Dubey said. “It’s one of those organizations where you can talk to anyone, and you will leave with having the most insightful conversation.”

For students still interested in applying, the deadline is midnight on Jan. 25.

According to the website, additional informational and recruitment events will be held leading up to the deadline to give students more opportunities to learn about involvement in USG.