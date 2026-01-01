Ohio State’s New Year’s Eve loss to Miami marked the end of the Buckeyes’ 2025 season.

It also signaled the start of transfer portal season in Columbus.

Under the updated transfer portal schedule, players can officially enter or join new programs from Jan. 2-16, replacing last season’s December window.

Below is a live list of Ohio State’s incoming and outgoing transfers.

Departures (10)

Bryson Rodgers – WR

Bryson Rodgers became the first Buckeye to announce his intent to transfer, with reports surfacing Dec. 18 that he would enter the portal.

A junior from Tampa, Florida, Rodgers was a four-star recruit in Ohio State’s 2023 class. Over three seasons, he appeared in seven games, recording 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Primarily a slot receiver, Rodgers spent much of his career behind veteran wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Brandon Inniss. Inniss is expected to return for his senior season in 2025.

Jelani Thurman – TE

Minutes after Ohio State’s 24-13 Cotton Bowl loss to Miami, it was reported that tight end Jelani Thurman would enter the transfer portal.

Thurman, also a member of the 2023 recruiting class, will have two years of eligibility remaining. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, he totaled 13 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-6, Thurman was the No. 3-rated tight end in his class, possessing a rare blend of size and athleticism. Despite his potential, he never progressed beyond a rotational role in Ohio State’s offense.

Lincoln Kienholz – QB

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz announced Thursday that he would be the third Buckeye to enter the portal.

A junior, Kienholz appeared in nine games, throwing for 250 yards and one touchdown while adding two rushing scores. A former four-star recruit, he notably stepped in during the 2023 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri after starter Devin Brown suffered an injury, throwing for 86 yards as a true freshman.

Kienholz returned for his third season, hoping to win the starting job, but ultimately lost the quarterback competition to Julian Sayin prior to the start of the season.

Bryce West – CB

Bryce West became the fourth Ohio State player to announce his departure Thursday.

A Cleveland native and four-star recruit in the 2024 class, West appeared in eight games as a true freshman, recording 10 tackles and forcing a fumble.

He contributed primarily on special teams, with limited snaps as a rotational nickel corner in the Buckeyes’ defense.

CJ Hicks – LB/DE

After months of speculation, CJ Hicks officially announced his intention to transfer Thursday.

A five-star linebacker in the 2022 class, Hicks recorded 42 tackles and two sacks across four seasons at Ohio State. He served as a rotational linebacker during his first three years before transitioning to defensive end ahead of his senior season.

The position change did not pan out, as Hicks appeared in just three games before reports indicated he would sit out to preserve eligibility and prepare for the portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Mason Maggs – QB

Walk-on quarterback Mason Maggs announced Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal.

A Dublin, Ohio, native, Maggs did not appear in any games during his four seasons at Ohio State and was a healthy scratch for all 14 contests this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Sam Dixon – RB

Sam Dixon announced his intention to transfer Thursday.

The running back entered the transfer portal last year but ultimately decided to return to Ohio State for the 2025 season.

Dixon carried the ball 10 times for 62 yards and one touchdown in two seasons as a Buckeye. He appeared in one game this season, rushing three times for nine yards and a score against Grambling State.

Dominic Kirks – DE

Hours after Hicks announced his departure, Dominic Kirks became the second Ohio State defensive end to enter the transfer portal.

A four-star recruit in the 2024 class, Kirks appeared in one game this season, recording a tackle against Grambling State.

Kirks redshirted his freshman season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Logan George – DE

Logan George became the third Buckeye defensive end to announce he will be finding a new home Thursday.

A junior from Pocatello, Idaho, George transferred to Ohio State from FCS Idaho State, where he recorded 6.5 sacks in his final season as a Bengal.

George was expected to make a push for a rotational role on the defensive line but was ultimately surpassed on the depth chart by Zion Grady.

The defensive end recorded two tackles for the Buckeyes in two games.

Damarion Witten – WR

Damarion Witten became the fifth Ohio State offensive player to announce he would enter the transfer portal Thursday.

A three-star recruit in the class of 2024, Witten did not record any statistics in his two years as a Buckeye.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Witten was the nation’s 25th-ranked tight end coming out of high school but was converted to wide receiver at Ohio State.