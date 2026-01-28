Ohio State will return to in-person classes Wednesday after Winter Storm Fern blanketed campus with about a foot of snow.

As campus reopens following two days of virtual classes, an extreme cold warning is still in effect until Wednesday at noon and temperatures will continue to dip throughout the rest of the week, reaching wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

As of the time of publication, Franklin County is at a Level 1 snow emergency, meaning roadways are hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow and may be icy, according to Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety.

The public safety department said university landscaping crews are working to clear roads and sidewalks before Wednesday morning, according to its website.

The department also released safety tips for students returning to campus Wednesday for in-person classes. Its website encourages students to wear layers of light-weight, warm clothing and tightly woven water-repellant and hooded garments, in addition to hats and mittens.

To get to classes, the department advises students to “plan ahead and allow extra time or avoid travel, when possible.”

Although the university treated roads and sidewalks before it began to snow Sunday, it is continuing to clear snow. Commuters are asked to please be patient as there was significant snow and sidewalks and roads are refreezing.

Additionally, the department said public transportation, such as CABS and COTA, are available to students, faculty and staff for travel around campus. Normal parking access and operations will resume Wednesday, according to its website.

Due to the low temperatures, salt may not be as effective in melting the ice from sidewalks and roads. People should be cautious when walking or driving while allowing extra time to travel around campus, per prior Lantern reporting.

Scott Tourville, Columbus’ Division of Infrastructure Management administrator, said Monday at a press conference that the volume of snow is presenting some challenges in the downtown area.

Rather than pushing the snow to the curb, the city is going to enact a downtown snow hauling plan. Once the downtown two-way streets have been plowed to the middle, which many have already, city workers will come back to haul the snow out, according to the press release.

“This is the first time since 2008 that we have had to enact this plan,” Tourville said. “So again, that speaks to the historical nature of this storm.”

In addition, students who live off-campus might not know who the responsibility lands on to clean snow from their apartments and rented homes.

Who is liable for snow and ice incidents is determined on a case-to-case basis and depends on multiple factors such as the type of property, the location of snow and ice and the terms of the lease and municipality laws, per prior Lantern reporting.