Next man up.

That’s the message head coach Jake Diebler and Ohio State have been forced to live by as injuries have piled up midway through the season.

Brandon Noel went down with a leg injury during the Buckeyes’ Jan. 5 game against Nebraska, and Christoph Tilly exited in the second half Sunday against Washington with a head injury, leaving an already thin frontcourt even thinner.

“Hopeful is the best way I can describe it,” Diebler said of Tilly’s availability for Saturday’s game against the UCLA Bruins. “No determination yet. It’s too early to tell.”

Now the 11-5 Buckeyes, who sit among the First Four Out in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket projection, will turn to their bench against UCLA as they look to strengthen their tournament resume.

“When you do have these impactful injuries, you got to be ready to adjust,” Diebler said. “Next man up mentality is important.”

Bench production has been an issue for Ohio State throughout the season. According to KenPom, the Buckeyes rank 309th nationally in bench minutes and have had two scoreless bench performances in their last six games.

Diebler has been direct about what he needs from the unit.

“We got to find a way to get more production out of our bench,” Diebler said after a zero-point bench performance against Nebraska. “I told these guys, ‘I want you to be more aggressive.’”

That aggression showed signs of progress in the opener of Ohio State’s West Coast trip. Against Oregon, Gabe Cupps scored nine points off the bench after not scoring in four consecutive games.

Cupps’ production accounted for all of Ohio State’s bench points in its 72-62 win over the Ducks, signaling a potential shift.

“It’s certainly a challenge asking guys who maybe are playing limited minutes to be aggressive,” Diebler said. “But I think we’re starting to break through there.”

That momentum stalled two nights later. After Tilly exited early against Washington, Ohio State’s bench logged 51 total minutes and scored four points, all from Ivan Njegovan, as the Buckeyes’ frontcourt rotation was depleted quickly.

The lack of depth has increased the burden on Ohio State’s starters, particularly Bruce Thornton, who ranks 12th nationally in minutes played at 36.25 per game. With injuries limiting rotation flexibility, bench production becomes increasingly important as Ohio State enters the heart of Big Ten play.

“The Big Ten doesn’t give you a week off if you’re dealing with injuries,” Diebler said.

With Tilly’s status uncertain and Noel sidelined for an extended period, Ohio State is preparing for multiple lineup scenarios ahead of Saturday’s tip. Diebler said the injuries could open the door for expanded roles as the Buckeyes adjust their rotation.

“It’s guys who are longing for greater opportunity when they have it,” he said. “Injuries are part of opportunities growing.”