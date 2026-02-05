When students reach their second year, they start to consider where they are going to live off campus — and who they are going to live with.

Although it can be an overwhelming process, Ohio State provides various resources to alleviate the stress of finding an off-campus roommate.

The Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement Office at Ohio State provides resources to students who are not only looking to find a roommate, but seeking an overall successful off-campus roommate experience.

Its website has a Roommate Search resource where students can browse roommate options. By posting a roommate ad, students can share information like their housing status, specific roommate preferences, major and rent to find a roommate that matches based on their criteria.

Aubrie Belinger, administrative associate and social media lead in the off-campus office and a fourth-year in strategic communications, recommends students add a photo to a posted ad profile and provide details on themselves, their living styles and characteristics they’re searching for in a roommate in order to find their best fit.

With the built-in message feature, students can reach out to other students they may be interested in rooming with, without having to send personal contact information, said Jacob Glorioso, off-campus specialist.

The roommate search is only available to students with an Ohio State email, reassuring students that their potential roommate also attends the university, Belinger said.

Students seeking a place to connect with a potential match in person or meet others who are also searching for a roommate can do so at roommate fairs hosted by the off-campus office throughout the semester, Glorioso said.

“It really acts as one, just a great place to get in time real answers on the housing search process, but also it gives them that in-person connection with other potential roommates,” Glorioso said.

The next roommate fair is Feb. 19 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Student Alumni Council room at the Ohio Union. Students must have a valid Buck ID to attend and can pre-register via the office’s website. Students can follow the office’s Instagram for updates on roommate fairs.

The off-campus staff are there to assist students with housing resources and breaking the ice to help match potential roommates throughout the fair, Glorioso said.

At the fairs, there are cue cards containing random questions for students, such as “what’s your favorite season?” or “what’s your favorite class?” to facilitate conversations between attendees, as starting them independently may be awkward to do, Glorioso said.

Students from all points of the housing and roommate process attend, whether they’re just starting the overall search process and seeing what it’s like or specifically seeking a roommate, Belinger said.

The in-person element of these fairs is something students should value, Belinger said.

“I think as a student, you want to make sure you’re living with people you’re compatible with, and that’s not always possible online,” Belinger said. “So this in-person opportunity is a great experience for students that I think people should be taking advantage of.”

When discussing preferences with a potential roommate, it is important for students to ask questions about each other’s living style and setting boundaries, as it is better to get on the same page quickly after meeting, instead of addressing issues later, Glorioso said.

“If there’s things they really want to see in a roommate, like that they need that quiet study time from 7 o’clock to 8 o’clock at night, maybe that’s something to bring up and say, ‘Hey are you okay with maybe setting some quiet hours?’” Glorioso said.

The department provides sample roommate agreement forms on its website for roommates to set clear expectations with each other, Glorioso said. These agreements allow students to address specifics about living together such as utilities, unpaid rent, subleasing, quiet time, food or having guests over.

“I think those can be somewhat awkward conversations sometimes to bring up with your peers or fellow roommates and this document really forces you to do it,” Glorioso said.

Belinger said that since most of the students searching for roommates have never lived on their own before, as they are transitioning from living in dorms, it is almost impossible to expect them to know how to have these conversations, especially the difficult ones. The office’s resources — like the roommate agreements — help with smoothing that transition and get the ball rolling for students.

Additionally, Glorioso said budget is an important component students should know when considering roommates to ensure a smoother house search.

Glorioso said that sometimes friends do not always make the best roommates, as their living expectations may vary. He recommends students consider their roommate preferences and use the office’s resources to have that iconic off-campus experience.

Belinger said students should be patient with the search and ask themselves what they really want in a roommate.

“It’s easy to just find, ‘oh this person somewhat fits what I need,’ but really taking the time to meet these people and try to see if you’re actually compatible,” Ballinger said. “Because obviously a good roommate helps you be successful in your everyday college life.”