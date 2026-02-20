Ohio State’s wrestling program finished fifth at the 2025 NCAA championships and came into this season with a roster that included four returning All-Americans and 13 national qualifiers.

There were, however, still gaps to fill to have a strong chance at a national title. Head coach Tom Ryan for the first time turned to the transfer portal for immediate impact and found Dylan Fishback and Ethan Stiles, transferring from North Carolina State and Oregon State, respectively.

Fishback and Stiles didn’t just fill holes in the lineup; they stabilized it, combining for a 28-10 record and quickly adjusting to the program’s culture. They have made an immediate impact and reshaped the Buckeyes from contenders to a true threat going into tournament matches.

Ryan said that in his first time using the portal, he was careful to choose new Buckeyes based on character and work ethic.

“We don’t go after the guy that wants the most money,” Ryan said. “It is who is a good fit for our program, and we used it really well with Dylan and Ethan this year; they’ve helped us tremendously.”

Stiles, a 149-pound redshirt sophomore, said Ohio State’s coaching staff was a big part of what led him to Ohio State.

“Tom and Logan are both great coaches, so I knew this was the place I needed to be,” he said.

Stiles said his teammates’ fire and passion stood out to him when he first joined the program.

“We had a great team and everyone was really hungry,” Stiles said. “We all want to push each other, and I know everyone wants to win, which is special.”

Fishback, a native of Aurora, Ohio, also felt an immediate connection to the Buckeye culture.

“It just felt like family,” Fishback said. “Everyone cares about each other, and it’s the closest team I’ve ever been on, so it’s cool to know you have people backing you up.”

Both on and off the mat, Fishback and Stiles have made a positive impact on the team.

Stiles said he has been guided by veterans like Jesse Mendez, who prepared him for matches both physically and mentally.

“When wrestling Jesse, you know no one in competition is going to be as tough as that,” Stiles said. “It really gets you prepared because he doesn’t stop and truly has a motor, so you get to watch and learn from him.”

Ryan said Fishback’s mindset and commitment to wrestling made it clear he would be a strong addition to the team.

“Dylan tries really hard, has a great attitude in practice, loves to train, which are all the traits that we’re looking for when recruiting, and the same thing goes for Ethan,” Ryan said.

Fishback said his focus for the final stretch of the season is keeping the team unified and moving forward together.

“As I’ve gotten older in my career, I’ve realized we’re not guaranteed in our next competition, so kind of taking one at a time and just kind of staying in the moment right now,” he said.