Pop-rock singer and proud former Buckeye Adam Paddock will return to his roots to host the fourth annual “Columbus Against The World” concert March 7 at 8 p.m.

Paddock said his time as a Buckeye provided him confidence and invaluable networking, but primarily introduced him to what he needed most — his band. While some artists have a so-called “big break,” Paddock’s career was built from small, deliberate wins that catapulted him from busking outside of Jeni’s and recording in his DIY studio, to headlining for big-name artists and hosting “Columbus Against The World” at Newport Music Hall.

“I kind of focused on my day-to-day being, little wins, little wins, little wins,” Paddock said. “And then you look back and suddenly you’re standing on a mountain of a million little wins.”

Paddock said his inspiration for making music began early on with his mother, a teacher and poet. During his childhood, he said he wrote poems in order to gain screen time. This system introduced him to his first form of a creative process — embracing all ideas, good and bad.

“That kind of taught me how to write effectively and creatively, and not be afraid of a bad idea,” Paddock said. “Oftentimes, you have to get through the bad ideas to get to the good ones.”

The now Nashville-based artist attended Ohio State from 2018 to 2022, during which he studied strategic communications with a minor in Spanish and vocal performance. His time as a Buckeye mirrored that of many students, as he was a member of Ohio State’s Crew Club and worked as a resident advisor.

In 2020, his experience veered from traditional to unprecedented as he and the rest of the university were sent home due to COVID-19. While at home, Paddock said he created a DIY studio in his dad’s basement and became more comfortable with music-making.

“I kind of learned how to not suck there,” Paddock said.

Upon returning to campus, Paddock put a dorm-spin on his studio and moved it into Bowen House. From there, he met his band and began working towards the success he has today.

Paddock’s band is made up of Max Lew, Adrian Oliver and Caelan Quigley. Lew was one of Paddock’s residents in 2021 and now swings between guitarist, live-mixer and dabbler in production. Paddock and Oliver connected through Crew Club and their relationship fostered Oliver’s role as the drummer and live engineer who brings the pop-rock, folk-inspired sound to life. Quigley is Paddock’s trumpet player, who is featured on all studio recordings.

During his first week at Ohio State, Lew said he peeked into Paddock’s room and noticed a plethora of music equipment such as a microphone, guitar and monitors. From there, a music-centered conversation began between them and they developed not only a friendship, but a music companionship.

“He would ask me to come over to his dorm room or just record guitars on my own,” Lew said. “[When] second semester rolled around, I co-produced one of his songs for him.”

Paddock and his crew have tackled tremendous gigs for big-name artists since their union. They opened for Waka Flocka Flame and MAX at the Ohio Union Activities Board’s Welcome Back concert in 2021, from which Paddock was able to branch out and establish his own vein of headline gigs.

“I kind of strung together a bunch of headliners playing The Basement, A&R Bar, and then that all accumulated to playing at the Newport and stuff annually,” Paddock said.

Paddock also opened for alternative-rock band, Wallows, on Oct. 3, 2025 in Harrisonburg, Va. and put on an electric performance to conclude their “Model and More Tour.” It was Paddock’s first arena performance.

March 7, Paddock will invite “Columbus Against The World” attendees to a concert with performances from Paddock, Douglas Katula and Sunday Driver — all former Buckeyes.

Lew said he’s looking forward to the event, not only because of the work Paddock has put in, but also because of his personal connection to Sunday Driver’s frontman, Owen Baker.

“[Paddock’s] been putting in his all,” Lew said. “I’m really excited for the openers, Sunday Driver and Douglas Katula — [Baker’s] a good friend of mine and plays in another band that I play in, Vitruvian Soul … so I’m really stoked for that.”

While “Columbus Against The World,” exists as a title, the name embodies the pure essence of the event as a whole. In addition to the artists being Ohio State alumni, Paddock said every single aspect of the show — from merchandise to production — has been sourced directly out of Columbus.

“I get all local vendors to do the trading cards, the graphic design, the T-shirts, the posters and everything,” Paddock said. “It’s all coming out of Columbus. That’s the goal.”

To get fee-free tickets, attendees can send a direct message to any of the bands to avoid the additional costs on Ticketmaster, according to Paddock.

“When it’s cold in Columbus, wouldn’t you want to get warm with 1,000 of your best friends, jumping around to, definitely some cover [songs], but also some new favorite originals?” Paddock said.