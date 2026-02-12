Before attending graduate school, students may feel intimidated entering into a new stage of education.

Here are some tips on how to ensure a smooth transition and overall positive experience.

Students should have a reason for choosing graduate school before making a final decision, said Jackie von Spiegel, manager of the Dennis Learning Center at Ohio State. After students earn their undergraduate degree, von Spiegel said they should only pursue graduate school if students have a set plan, not if they are unsure of their goals or avoiding the workforce.

Graduate school is more intense than an undergraduate degree, and students should be aware before pursuing that path, von Spiegel said. Students should expect more readings and work beyond class, as grad school follows more of a self-directed approach.

With a higher workload, students should become more strategic, von Spiegel said. The Dennis Learning Center at Ohio State offers workshops and programs for students to learn what is not explicitly taught in graduate school.

For example, the center has a workshop that teaches students how to read in graduate school, because homework includes articles and book chapters, not textbooks, which are commonly assigned in undergraduate school, von Spiegel said.

Within the center, the productivity program aims to assist students with creating a schedule to avoid missing self-assigned deadlines, since a big challenge for graduate students is finding an effective way to tackle their to-do list independently, von Spiegel said.

The six-week group-coaching program has students set accountability goals to help with time management, procrastination, perfectionism and managing multiple roles, von Spiegel said.

“Your time management, again, needs to be kind of amped up because that’s another reason why the motivation has to be there,” von Spiegel said. “You [have] to be really self-directed and meet these goals that don’t necessarily have deadlines, and they don’t have grades associated with it, but you need to do it on your own.”

Additionally, the Center for the Study and Teaching of Writing has writing groups to help graduate students learn how to advance their writing to match the higher expectations.

Talking with current graduate students can help ease the transition for those about to begin their first year, von Spiegel said.

“Really connect with your other graduate students and especially not just the ones in your same year, but the ones who are already ahead of you in the program because they’re going to have so much advice on how to survive and what to do,” von Spiegel said.

Students should also connect with their professors and advisors, since these relationships are much closer than in an undergraduate school, von Spiegel said.

Ohio State’s resource, the graduate and professional student (GPS) ombudsperson, can mediate any issues that may arise amongst students and faculty/advisors.

Overall, von Spiegel advises new graduate students to be physically present to get opportunities and make the most out of their graduate experience

OUAB offers educational and entertainment programs and activities for graduate students and DTIX offers discounted events, which von Spiegel said is a great way to connect with fellow students and blow off steam and get more involved.

Von Spiegel recommends simply asking questions, she said students should instead be inquisitive and seek answers.

“It’s good to just ask questions,” von Spiegel said. “You’re not expected to know everything right away. It’s like a weird difference where you’re at this upper level, but you’re not expected to be an expert right away. So asking a lot of questions is actually expected of you.

Graduate school creates a mindset shift in how students learn material, von Spiegel said. In undergraduate school, students are expected to understand what they’re reading the first time around. In graduate school, van Spiegel said students initially understand 30% the first time they read the article. Students will need to repeatedly read the article to fully understand the content.

“I always tell students you’re expected to gain knowledge in stages,” von Spiegel said.

Some students, who are used to succeeding, may have some doubts in what they are capable of when in graduate school, von Spiegel said.

“People who go to grad school are often high achievers,” von Spiegel said, “They feel like [they’re] only getting 30% understanding when [they] read this once. It feels like a failure, but it’s not. It’s really what’s meant to happen.”

von Spiegel said balance and prioritization is key.

Students should look for ways to re-energize themselves, whether that’s taking a fitness class or other stress relievers, to maintain wellness and balance alongside their studies.

“It’s really figuring out your priorities on almost kind of a day-to-day basis,” von Spiegel said. “But prioritization is huge. A huge skill to have for balancing life or juggling multiple roles.”