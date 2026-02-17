During this spring rush, Alpha Delta Pi sorority, also known as ADPi, recruited the largest new member class out of any Ohio State Greek life organization.

The founding sorority chapter returned to the university in January, creating more opportunities for students seeking to join the Panhellenic community at the university, welcoming 131 new members, according to the Office of Student Life website.

Mali Robinson, a new member in ADPI and third-year in marketing, said the new chapter will set the tone for what ADPi will look like at the university, compared to other established sororities’ more well-known traditions and reputations.

“We are going into this not really having a reputation or an image of what ADPi is,” Robinson said. “We can shape it to be more positive and not have the negative stereotypes, and build fun traditions for the future.”

ADPI was first established from 1921 to 2002 and left Ohio State due to low membership numbers, Gabi Nuñez said in an email. She is the assistant director of council leadership.

The Panhellenic Association and its chapters decided to add another sorority due to high registration numbers, Nuñez said. Recruitment for Ohio State Greek life has increased by about 55 percent since 2021, per prior Lantern reporting.

Similarly, Taylor Rittman, another new member and second-year in fashion and retail, said it is an honor to start a brand new Greek life chapter.

“It was something that was really exciting,” Rittman said. “Me and all [131] girls get to start these new traditions here at Ohio State, which is something that seems awesome.”

Robinson said upperclassmen felt more welcomed into the recruitment process.

“It allows you to be yourself and find girls you can connect with,” Robinson said. “Older girls in the sororities that want to get involved in sorority life aren’t necessarily as easily welcomed as a freshman would be, so it presented many opportunities for older girls to get involved. I feel like it was a very welcoming environment.”

The recruitment process for ADPi was different from other sororities, offering a less stressful and welcoming environment, Robinson said.

Potential new members also had the opportunity to speak with the ADPi president, other chapter members and alumni from all over the country, Rittman said.

“You can tell that they truly do love this chapter,” Rittman said. “They hand-selected the girls who are a part of this chapter now because they knew that they would fit in with everybody and the messaging behind Alpha Delta Pi as a whole. They knew that these girls were going to represent this new chapter at Ohio State incredibly well.”

The sorority has a long-standing relationship and philanthropic focus with The Ronald McDonald House. Internationally, the sorority has donated over $20 million over the course of its partnership, according to the chapter’s website.

“I loved that [ADPi] did the Ronald McDonald House,” Robinson said. “I had previously collected pop tabs before, so that stood out and just had a community feel to it. Just feeling on the first meeting that I could see myself there and was accepted by the group.”

